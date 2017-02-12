On Sunday, Feb. 12, the best of the best will be showing up at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards to see if they will be taking home some hardware. The show will be hosted by The Late Late Show's James Corden, and will feature musical performances by Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Adele, Katy Perry and more.

The show will be broadcast on CBS beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern on Sunday. If you will not be around a television, you can still catch the awards, but your options are limited. Meaning, you only have one option: CBS will be streaming the Grammys exclusively on CBS All Access.

If you do not already subscribe to CBS All Access, you can do so here. While it is not a free service, you can sign up for a one-week free trial. For those who are really interested in getting behind the scenes at the Grammy Awards, the Grammys website will include a livestream beginning at 3 p.m. Eastern. Just to note, this will be of the red carpet and backstage, not the actual awards on CBS.

Host James Corden answers questions from the media after rolling out the red carpet for the 59th Annual Grammy Awards on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017 in Los Angeles. The Grammy Awards will take place on Sunday, Feb. 12. Source: Matt Sayles/AP

