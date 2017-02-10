Before the 2017 Grammy Awards air at 8 p.m. Eastern on Sunday, there's some confusion that may need some clearing up. Although they sound the same, two of the biggest awards given out at the ceremony — for record of the year and album of the year — are actually very different.

How are they different?





T So, for example, if Lemonade takes the prize, The Weeknd — who is featured on the song "6 Inch" — will also be included as a winner.

The record category, however, is an award given to all the people behind a song — including the singer, producers, music engineers, mixers and mastering engineers.

This year's nominees for record of the year are Adele's "Hello," Beyoncé's "Formation," Lukas Graham's "7 Years," Rihanna's "Work" ft. Drake, and Twenty One Pilot's "Stressed Out." The people uted to the makings of these songs — the producers, music engineers/mixers, and mastering engineers — are in the running for a Grammy.

