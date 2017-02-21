We're rounding the halfway point of our Fire Emblem Heroes guide, and if you're looking for an excuse to start using some of those shards or the hero feathers Nintendo gifted everyone as part of the launch event, now might be the time. As we inch ever closer towards the end of the game and into the harder levels, having a more solidified team composition can really be a boon. If you're not sure who's worth spending your hero feathers and crests on, we've got a definitive guide to the best heroes here.

Today, we'll be headed back to the World of Mystery to free Tiki the Manakete and a bunch of other B-listers who aren't Marth from Veronica's (presumably evil) clutches. If you're annoyed that we're not treading new ground in this chapter, don't worry! The next redux chapter won't be until Chapter 8. So with that to look forward to, let's head on back and see if we can't liberate some Heroes with two-fisted violence.

Fire Emblem Heroes Chapter 5 part 1 walkthrough: "Return to Mystery"

Enemies: Sword, Shuriken (x2), Staff

Divide your forces along the mountain range so you're fighting Wrys and Navarre two-on-two. Neither of them are very powerful, and the thief is pretty paltry backup on both ends as long as you take them out quickly. Source: Alex Borkowski/Mic

We're back in the World of Mystery, and facing off against the swordsman with the luxurious hair, Navarre. you can just smack him around until he cries uncle.

Send a strong fighter to the left-hand side of the mountains to keep Wrys (the bald staff user) occupied, and send a ranged blue attacker up the right side to drop Navarre (the red-garbed swordsman who spoke to you at the beginning of the map) quickly. Keep in mind that Wrys does have the Assault magic spell, which is quite powerful. Make sure the person you send over to the left is taking a few hits on the chin!

Chapter 5 part 1 also introduces us to thief-type characters, who will debuff your teammates after they attack. They're annoying, but not super dangerous for now. That'll change in short order, though.

Fire Emblem Heroes Chapter 5 part 2 walkthrough: "Captive Princess"

Enemies: Sword, Ax, Bow, Staff

Minerva (everyone's favorite wyvern rider) and the ax knight will commit themselves to one of two choke-points in the level, making them easy pickings for strong melee characters. Source: Alex Borkowski/Mic

Guess who's back! It's Minerva, the wyvern rider we've fought before. She's got a new ability called Lunge, which allows her to switch places with a unit she attacks. If you're fond of rushing forward (which you really shouldn't be) it can put your units in a bad spot, opening them up to further and more disadvantageous counterattacks.

You'll want to move either a lancer or blue magic user and a sword user up to the right-hand opening with the sword knight to draw him and Minerva away from the breakable wall on the left. Then move a ranged attacker up to the wall to deal with the archer.

Move a blue attacker and a red attacker into the spots denoted by the circles. Just make sure your blue character can drop the sword knight on your turn so you can move the sword user into the spot he previously occupied: this is pivotal for protecting your lancer or blue magic user from Minerva's counter-attack. Source: Alex Borkowski/Mic

If you're able to, make sure that you can move a sword user into combat with Minerva as soon as you drop the sword knight, because she'll really wreck a blue magic user or lancer in short order. Stopping Minerva and the knight are the two real roadblocks to progress in this stage. Maria the staff user and the archer won't cause you too many problems.

Fire Emblem Heroes Chapter 5 part 3 walkthrough: "No Way Out"

Enemies: Lance, Ax, Bow (x2)

Move an ax user to intercept the spear knight on the bridge, but make sure they're not in range of Jeorge the archer. Move a ranged attacker into his threatened range to distract him while you deal with the lance knight. Source: Alex Borkowski/Mic

Place an ax user on the top bridge to deal with the knight, and move a weaker ranged unit over to the right-hand side of the small island you're on to draw Jeorge the archer away.

Move a strong sword user to the bottom bridge to combat Barst and keep either a healer or ranged attacker in reserve to deal with the archer. Chances are you're going to have the most trouble with the knight at the top. So keeping a strong healer would be a good idea if you're not confident in your ability to take him out.

Make sure you back up whoever takes on Barst (the ax user) with ranged support: taking attacks you don't have to from the archer is just bad strategy, and ranged support of your own will really even the field. Source: Alex Borkowski/Mic

Fire Emblem Heroes Chapter 5 part 4 walkthrough: "Three Sisters Fly"

Enemies: Sword, Lance (x2), Ax

This fight basically takes place in two phases: the three pegasus riders will charge down, and the ax knight will lumber down after them. Neither is particularly tricky if you've made it this far. Source: Alex Borkowski/Mic

There are a lot of forest tiles in this map, so you're best off leaving your mounted units at home. Palla (the sword pegasus rider), Catria and Est (lance pegasus riders) will try to outmaneuver you and gang up on your characters. So don't commit to an attack until you're sure you can get a killing blow and protect your weaker characters.

Move three strong physical attackers up to the three spaces noted by the blue line. This will force all three of the pegasus riders to pick different targets, cutting their effectiveness by half. Source: Alex Borkowski/Mic

Put your strongest physical unit in the open tile at the bottom of the map near where you start, and line up your other melee units into the trees next to it. This will force the three pegasus knights to disperse in order to attack you, and they can't take many hits. Once you've taken care of them, you can finish off the ax knight who's been lumbering towards you. He shouldn't cause too much trouble, as outnumbered as he is.

Fire Emblem Heroes Chapter 5 part 5 walkthrough: "Divine Dragon Princess"

Enemies: Lance, Ax, Thief, Red Dragon

Send an ax user over to draw the spear user forward, and keep a sword and spear user in reserve: as you make your way over to the lance user, Minerva and Tiki (the red- and green-haired characters, respectively) will make their way up the middle of the level. By moving your sword and spear user as they start moving, you deny them the ability to flank your ax user. Source: Alex Borkowski/Mic

It's the end of the chapter, and you're facing off against Minerva (again, ugh) and Tiki the Manakete. To start with, send a ranged attacker to attack the thief, but watch out! He's got Poison Strike 1, which inflicts 4 damage after combat ends. It can't kill you, but it can put you in a really bad spot. Back up your ranged attacker with an ax user to deal with the lance soldier on the right-hand side of the map as well.

By the time you've started doing that, Minerva and Tiki will be advancing on your team from the center of the map. Having a five-star sword hero with either the Falchion weapon (Marth, Chrom or Lucina) or Durandal (Eliwood) will make your life incredibly easy since you'll be strong against both dragons and axes, making dealing with the both of them very easy. If that's not in the cards, reconsolidate your units as they approach to give them the most targets possible.

Once you've beaten Tiki and Minerva, the World of Mystery will be re-released! You're not any closer to finding out what Veronica is planning, but at least the World of Mystery inhabitants are appreciative. Up next is the World of Birthright!

