Fire Emblem Heroes is rife with ways to upgrade your heroes and unlock their potential, especially when it comes to the training tower. The training tower is split up into 11 stratums, each with its own level of difficulty. The higher you go, the harder the enemies are to defeat. Participating in the Training Tower will net you special items like badges, shards and crystals. If you want to amass more shards and crystals, here's how you can go about doing it.

How to get shards and crystals in Fire Emblem Heroes

Shards are used for leveling up heroes up to level 19, according to RankedBoost. After that, you'll need You can get both of them by participating in the training tower — all times are tied to your personal device's settings, so don't worry about time zones.

• From midnight to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, you can receive a scarlet shard (fifth stratum and lower) or a scarlet shard or scarlet crystal (sixth stratum and higher).

• From midnight to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, you can receive an azure shard (fifth stratum and lower) or an azure shard or azure crystal (sixth stratum and higher).

• From midnight to 11:59 p.m. Thursday you can receive a verdant shard (fifth stratum and lower) or a verdant shard or verdant crystal (sixth stratum and higher).

• From midnight to 11:59 p.m. Friday you can receive a transparent shard (fifth stratum and lower) or a transparent shard or transparent crystal (sixth stratum and higher).

• Saturday, Sunday and Monday have the same crystal and shard rewards. From midnight Saturday to 11:59 p.m. Monday, you can get a universal shard (fifth stratum and lower), or universal shard or universal crystal (sixth stratum and higher).

