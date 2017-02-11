F fourth straight weekend since President Donald Trump's inauguration, protesters have filled the streets of cities around the country to voice their indignation with the president's policies.

Trump's de facto Muslim ban and recent news of immigration raids continued to be the two main news items spurring the protests, though some also came out to protest the silencing of Elizabeth Warren on the Senate floor.

In New York, an impromptu demonstration against the immigration raids attracted protesters with signs denouncing Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Many signs and tweets used the hashtags #DeportICE, #NoBanNoWallNoRaids and #HeretoStay to vent their frustration.

ICEraids protest at ICE HQ in NY. #deportICE https://t.co/MFYi9qjtUh

Say it loud say it clear! Immigrants are welcome here!! ???????????????????????? #HeretoStay #NoBanNoWall

New Yorkers stand with our immigrant neighbors against ICE, deportations & broken windows. #NoBanNoWallNoRaids

Fuck ICE! Fuck Trump!" Chant at #DeportICE protest

OurNY is Loud and clear. Immigrants are welcome here! No raids. No deportations. No broken windows policing. No bans. Sanctuary for all!

Marching through the streets of NYC to #deportICE #HeretoStay

Always gotta show some love for the best handmade signs! #DeportICE #NYResists

Our message is simple: we're #HeretoStay and we're not going ANYWHERE! #DeportICE

It's only GROWING! #DeportICE crowd taking over Broadway for blocks! #NYresists @People4Bernie @RI4A @UNITEDWEDREAM https://t.co/atz5fgmuXl

in my head as I walk up to the #deportICE/#HeretoStay rally at Foley Square] ????Do you hear the people sing? Singing the songs of angry men???? https://t.co/agEujlutqa

1000+ standing in solidarity with immigrants & again #ICEraids. #ni1mas #not1more https://t.co/THJvKyiG3Q

Meanwhile, in Louisville, Kentucky, people stormed the front yard of Mitch McConnell to protest his silencing of Warren when she tried to read a letter by Coretta Scott King denouncing newly appointed Attorney General Jeff Sessions. According to Twitter, people gathered outside the Senate majority leader's home to read King's letter en masse.

About 200 demonstrators Louisville Ky #LetterToMitch rally crowd still growing https://t.co/spirOhFPLE

Right now, there are about 200 protestors outside of Mitch McConnell's house in Louisville. Reading Coretta Scott King's letter.

Americans have been protesting Trump in large numbers since his inauguration. Last weekend, a set of rallies nationwide brought people into the streets, including at New York City's Stonewall Inn, considered the birth of the modern LGBTQ civil rights movement.

The weekend prior, thousands gathered at airports across the country to support those who had been detained after Trump signed his executive order banning refugees and travelers from seven majority-Muslim countries from entering the United States.