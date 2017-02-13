Beyoncé just surpassed her husband, Jay Z, in total number of Grammys won — and she did it in the funniest possible way.

When Sunday's Grammys started, Beyoncé had 21 Grammys, her most recent coming earlier in the night when she won best music video for "Formation." Jay Z, won his 21st alongside his wife for their song "Drunk in Love" in 2015. Her win for best urban contemporary album on Sunday brings her up to her 22 Grammys, with three more chances to win (for record, song and album of the year).

Deliciously, the album she won the award for was Lemonade — which was, in large part, about holding Jay accountable for his infidelities. The album spurred divorce rumors that never came to be, but it's still a funny fact that this album is the one that put her ahead in the race for gold.

They may still be popular music's king and queen, but Sunday night, Beyoncé became empress. We're sure Jay will be the first to bow to her supremacy.