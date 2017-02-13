Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt fans have been waiting for season three ever since they binge-watched season two in a matter of hours. New episodes of the original Netflix series have not been released since April, and a lot has happened in pop culture news since then — including the explosive release of Beyoncé's album, Lemonade. It's that very opus that Titus channels in the show's season three trailer, released Monday. If anyone has the chops to pull off Queen Bey, it's Titus. Now the question is, why?

As BuzzFeed points out, it looks like season three will show Titus and his construction worker boyfriend, Mikey Politano, in a rough place. That's too bad for anyone who loves seeing them together, but at least we'll get to witness Titus reach new heights of fabulous fashion. (We do get a peep of his bright yellow dress in the trailer — very Bey.) There will still be a bit of a wait for Titus and company, though: Netflix will release new episodes of the Emmy-nominated comedy on Friday, May 19.