White House adviser Stephen Miller became the stuff of memes over the weekend when his dead-eyed expression came to the airwaves of several major news programs. He made bold assertions about widespread voter fraud and said he is ready and willing to defend any of President Donald Trump's stances on any show, any time.

So over at The Late Show, Stephen Colbert took this statement quite literally.

With some clever editing, Miller's vacant, soulless stare was inserted into the likes of The Big Bang Theory, Stranger Things and Game of Thrones. Perhaps the best one, however, is when Miller is thrust into The Walking Dead's season seven premiere, in which Negan readies his barbed wire-covered baseball bat to bash Miller's head in. Unlike the series' actual premiere, this was well-received.

Later on in the show, Colbert calls b.s. on Miller's voter fraud claims, which Miller said he wouldn't reveal during an interview on ABC because it wasn't the proper venue. Colbert also challenges the assertion that Miller really would appear on any show to defend his claims, so the host cheekily offers his own invitation.

"Any show, any time, anywhere?" . "Great. How about The Late Show, tomorrow, at the Ed Sullivan Theater?"

"Listen, if you don't show up, I'm going to call you a liar," . "And if you do show up, I'm going to call you a liar to your face."

Watch the segment below: