It seems that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's charisma and good looks have mesmerized Ivanka Trump — or at least that's what photos taken during Trudeau's recent visit to the White House suggest.

During his official trip to Washington, D.C., Trudeau joined a roundtable about women in the workforce. Ivanka Trump also attended the meeting and "helped recruit participants and set the agenda," Associated Press reported.

While Trump addressed the importance of women in the creation of economic growth, pictures from the event led Twitter to believe that she was swooning over Trudeau at the same time:

If you can find someone that will look at you like Ivanka does Trudeau, never let that person go #valentinesday2017

Even Mic's very own Jack Smith IV noticed her telling gaze:



Happy Valentines Day! ???? I hope you've got someone who looks at you the way Ivanka Trump looks at Justin Trudeau. ????????

Others tweeted: "Roses are red, violets are blue, I wished I loved you as much as Ivanka Loves Trudeau #WhiteHouseCandyHearts"

Roses are Red Violets are Blue I wished I loved you as much as Ivanka loves Trudeau #WhiteHouseCandyHearts

Apparently, no one can blame Ivanka's admiration for the Canadian prime minister:

Lmaooooooo Ivanka Trump looking at Justin Trudeau is me like yup, me too gurl. Me too.

And Trump is not alone. During separate encounters with Trudeau, actress Emma Watson and Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton could not take their eyes off Trudeau, as this Twitter user suggests:

No one is safe from PM Steal Yo Girl!

Others recognized the "hunger" in Ivanka's eyes:

Ivanka you need to stop. @JustinTrudeau @IvankaTrump

Former NFL player Matthew A. Cherry wrote, "Ivanka looking like she's willing to risk it all."