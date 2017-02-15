A update is available for Fire Emblem Heroes that introduces its first batch of brand-new characters since the game came out a couple of weeks ago. There are four new characters in total: Ephraim and Eirika, a brother and sister pair from Fire Emblem: The Sacred Stones, and Seliph and Julia, a brother and sister pair from Fire Emblem: Genealogy of the Holy War, according to the in-game announcement.

New Fire Emblem Heroes characters update: Ephraim, Eirika, Seliph and Julia

New 'Fire Emblem Heroes' characters from left to right: Seliph, Julia, Ephraim and Eirika Source: Mic/Fire Emblem Heroes

According to the in-game menus, Eirika and Seliph are both red sword-wielding characters, Ephraim is a blue lance-wielding character and Julia is a green tome-wielding mage.

The update — which you download from inside the app itself rather than through the app store — also puts these new characters in their own focus pool, doing away with the two focus pools that have been in the game since launch.

Strangely enough, it looks like these four new heroes are only in the five-star focus category, but not in the standard five-star category. This seems to be a departure from the previous batch of focus pools, wherein heroes in the five-star focus category were also in the regular five-star category, which seemingly meant you actually had a 6% chance of summoning them instead of 3%. (If you need a full explanation of how summoning and focus works, check out our guide here.)

Mic has reached out to Nintendo for additional clarification on this detail and will update with any response.

More Fire Emblem Heroes news and updates

If you're still struggling to figure out Fire Emblem Heroes, we're here to help. Check out our handy guide on how to get started if you're new to the series, along with explainers on using Hero Feathers, changing nicknames in the game, boosting your characters with Unlock Potential, upgrading character star ratings and adding friends in Fire Emblem Heroes.