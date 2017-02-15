Just days after his historic Grammy night — Chance the Rapper was the first artist to win for a streaming-only album and the first black hip-hop artist to win the best new artist award since Lauryn Hill in 1999 — Chano is keeping the momentum going by hitting the road this spring. He tweeted out info regarding the tour on Valentine's Day:
There is no word yet on who will join Chance for his concert dates.
How to purchase Chance the Rapper tour tickets
Chance has assured tickets to his shows will be easy on his fans' pockets.
"We worked hard to make sure everybody could afford a ticket to the show. Do not pay resale, get them on http://ChanceRaps.com," he tweeted Tuesday.
Prices of the show vary by city; specific ticket prices can be viewed through Chance's website.
What's included in Chance the Rapper VIP tour packages?
And for those who do have some extra money to spend, there are two VIP packages available for select cities.
The "Tweeted by Chance" package will run you $250, and it includes perks like "a selfie of you with Chance, tweeted by Chance" and early entry to the show. The second special offering is the "Rock, Paper, Scissors" package, which costs $75. This package includes a game of rock, paper, scissors with Chance, early entry and one of his Signature 3 hats.
The site notes that the packages do not include tickets to the show, and no photos or cell phones will be allowed during the VIP meet and greets with Chance.
Chance the Rapper spring tour 2017 cities and dates
The tour dates listed below are shows Chance the Rapper is headlining, but they also include stops he's making at several big music festivals such as Governor's Ball in New York City; Bonnaroo in Manchester, Tennessee; Firefly Festival in Dover, Delaware; and Hangout Festival in Gulf Shores, Alabama.
Chano is performing in 36 cities total, and tickets already seem to be going fast in some markets. Note: Tickets for his Denver show May 2 and his Los Angeles show Oct. 3 are already sold out. To make up for it, he has added a second night for Denver and a second night for Los Angeles.
Here is full list of updated Chance the Rapper spring tour 2017 dates that can be purchased via his site, Chanceraps.com:
April 24: San Diego, California – Valley View (SOLD OUT)
April 26: Oakland, California – Oracle Arena (SOLD OUT)
April 27: Sacramento, California – Golden 1 Center
April 29: Salt Lake City – Maverik
April 30: Boise, Idaho – Idaho Center
May 2: Denver, Colorado – Red Rocks (SOLD OUT)
May 3: Denver, Colorado – Red Rocks (SOLD OUT)
May 5: Dallas, Texas – JMBLYA
May 6: Austin, Texas — JMBLYA
May 7: Houston, Texas – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavillion
May 9: Tulsa, Oklahoma – BOK Center
May 10: Omaha, Nebraska – CenturyLink Center Omaha
May 12: St. Paul, Minnesota – Xcel Energy Center
May 13: Kansas City, KS – Providence Medical Center Amp.
May 14: St. Louis, Mo – Scottrade Center
May 16: Columbus, Ohio – Nationwide Arena
May 18: Detroit, Michigan – The Palace in Auburn Hills
May 19: Cleveland, Ohio – Blossom Music Center
May 20: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania – PPG Paints Arena
May 21: Gulf Shores, Alabama – Hangout Festival
May 24: Toronto, Ontario – Budweiser Stage (SOLD OUT)
May 25: Montreal, Quebec – Centre Bell
May 28: Seattle, Washington – Sasquatch
May 31: Buffalo, New York – Darien Lake Performing Arts Center
June 2: New York, New York – Governors' Ball
June 3: Virginia Beach, Virginia – Veterans United Home Loans Amp.
June 4: Washington, D.C. – Jiffy Lube Live
June 6: Baltimore, Maryland – Royal Farms Arena
June 7: Greensboro, North Carolina – Greensboro Coliseum Complex
June 8: Charlotte, North Carolina – PNC Music Pavillion
June 10: Manchester, Tennessee – Bonnaroo
June 11: Atlanta, Georgia – Lakewood Amphitheatre
June 13: Miami, Florida – American Airlines Arena
June 14: Tampa, Florida – Amalie Arena
June 16: Eau Claire, Wisconsin – Eaux Claires Festival
June 17: Dover, Delaware – Firefly Music Festival
October 3: Los Angeles, California – Hollywood Bowl (SOLD OUT)
October 4: Los Angeles, California – Hollywood Bowl
Mic has ongoing coverage of the Chance the Rapper. Please follow our main Chance the Rapper hub here.