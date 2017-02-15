Just days after his historic Grammy night — Chance the Rapper was the first artist to win for a streaming-only album and the first black hip-hop artist to win the best new artist award since Lauryn Hill in 1999 — Chano is keeping the momentum going by hitting the road this spring. He tweeted out info regarding the tour on Valentine's Day:

There is no word yet on who will join Chance for his concert dates.

How to purchase Chance the Rapper tour tickets

Chance has assured tickets to his shows will be easy on his fans' pockets.

"We worked hard to make sure everybody could afford a ticket to the show. Do not pay resale, get them on http://ChanceRaps.com," he tweeted Tuesday.

Prices of the show vary by city; specific ticket prices can be viewed through Chance's website.

Chance the Rapper performs at the 59th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 12. Source: Matt Sayles/AP

What's included in Chance the Rapper VIP tour packages?

And for those who do have some extra money to spend, there are two VIP packages available for select cities.

The "Tweeted by Chance" package will run you $250, and it includes perks like "a selfie of you with Chance, tweeted by Chance" and early entry to the show. The second special offering is the "Rock, Paper, Scissors" package, which costs $75. This package includes a game of rock, paper, scissors with Chance, early entry and one of his Signature 3 hats.

The site notes that the packages do not include tickets to the show, and no photos or cell phones will be allowed during the VIP meet and greets with Chance.

Chance the Rapper spring tour 2017 cities and dates

The tour dates listed below are shows Chance the Rapper is headlining, but they also include stops he's making at several big music festivals such as Governor's Ball in New York City; Bonnaroo in Manchester, Tennessee; Firefly Festival in Dover, Delaware; and Hangout Festival in Gulf Shores, Alabama.

Chance the Rapper performs at the Clive Davis and The Recording Academy pre-Grammy gala. Source: Chris Pizzello/AP

Chano is performing in 36 cities total, and tickets already seem to be going fast in some markets. Note: Tickets for his Denver show May 2 and his Los Angeles show Oct. 3 are already sold out. To make up for it, he has added a second night for Denver and a second night for Los Angeles.

Here is full list of updated Chance the Rapper spring tour 2017 dates that can be purchased via his site, Chanceraps.com:

April 24: San Diego, California – Valley View (SOLD OUT)















April 26: Oakland, California – Oracle Arena (SOLD OUT)















April 27: Sacramento, California – Golden 1 Center















April 29: Salt Lake City – Maverik















April 30: Boise, Idaho – Idaho Center















May 2: Denver, Colorado – Red Rocks (SOLD OUT)















May 3: Denver, Colorado – Red Rocks (SOLD OUT)















May 5: Dallas, Texas – JMBLYA















May 6: Austin, Texas — JMBLYA















May 7: Houston, Texas – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavillion















May 9: Tulsa, Oklahoma – BOK Center















May 10: Omaha, Nebraska – CenturyLink Center Omaha















May 12: St. Paul, Minnesota – Xcel Energy Center















May 13: Kansas City, KS – Providence Medical Center Amp.















May 14: St. Louis, Mo – Scottrade Center















May 16: Columbus, Ohio – Nationwide Arena















May 18: Detroit, Michigan – The Palace in Auburn Hills















May 19: Cleveland, Ohio – Blossom Music Center















May 20: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania – PPG Paints Arena















May 21: Gulf Shores, Alabama – Hangout Festival















May 24: Toronto, Ontario – Budweiser Stage (SOLD OUT)















May 25: Montreal, Quebec – Centre Bell















May 28: Seattle, Washington – Sasquatch















May 31: Buffalo, New York – Darien Lake Performing Arts Center















June 2: New York, New York – Governors' Ball















June 3: Virginia Beach, Virginia – Veterans United Home Loans Amp.















June 4: Washington, D.C. – Jiffy Lube Live















June 6: Baltimore, Maryland – Royal Farms Arena















June 7: Greensboro, North Carolina – Greensboro Coliseum Complex















June 8: Charlotte, North Carolina – PNC Music Pavillion















June 10: Manchester, Tennessee – Bonnaroo















June 11: Atlanta, Georgia – Lakewood Amphitheatre















June 13: Miami, Florida – American Airlines Arena















June 14: Tampa, Florida – Amalie Arena















June 16: Eau Claire, Wisconsin – Eaux Claires Festival















June 17: Dover, Delaware – Firefly Music Festival















October 3: Los Angeles, California – Hollywood Bowl (SOLD OUT)















October 4: Los Angeles, California – Hollywood Bowl

