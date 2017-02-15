Broadchurch, the highly secretive British crime drama created and written by Chris Chibnall, will begin its third season on Feb. 27 on ITV.

The trailer for the upcoming season shows David Tennant and Olivia Colman, returning as Detective Inspector Alec Hardy and Detective Sergeant Ellie Miller, investigating a case of sexual assault.

What is Broadchurch about?

Broadchurch premiered in 2013 to positive reviews. Season one chronicled how the death of an 11-year-old boy impacted a small town, and detailed how Detectives Hardy and Miller searched for the boy's murderer.

The second season, which premiered in March 2015, focused on the trial of the murderer, as well as the re-opening of the Sandbrook case. The Sandbrook case, which involved the murder of two young girls, was part of prior to his move to Broadchurch.

Who's in the cast?

The third-season cast will see the return of Jodie Whittaker, Andrew Buchan, Arthur Darvill, Carolyn Pickles, Charlotte Beaumont and Adam Wilson. The show will also feature Lenny Henry, Roy Hudd, Julie Hesmondhalgh, Georgina Campbell, Sarah Parish, Charlie Higson and Mark Bazeley.

Actor David Tennant attends the BFI London Film Festival awards during the 60th BFI London Film Festival at Banqueting House on Oct. 15, 2016 in London. Source: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

What happens in season three?

Collider reported that, when discussing the third season, Chibnall said, "We have one last story to tell, featuring both familiar faces and new characters. I hope it's a compelling and emotional farewell to a world and show that means so much to me."

