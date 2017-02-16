The first season of American Crime Story — The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story — . So what's next for executive producers Ryan Murphy, Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson? The story of Hurricane Katrina, as told in Katrina: American Crime Story.

Here is what we know thus far:

Starring Annette Bening

Annette Bening will play Kathleen Blanco, who served as the governor of Louisiana during and after Hurricane Katrina. According to Variety, the Academy Award nominee is the only cast member who has been confirmed thus far. However, Murphy has said that Sarah Paulson will be .

Not black or white

Jacobson told Deadline that the show would revolve around the country's response to the hurricane and it would attempt to answer questions about neglect and disparity of care.

"To explore these things from a character foundation, and to revel in the shades of gray, to explore moments in which there's a disparity between the way our country wants to see itself and the way we actually are — that's been a really inspiring perspective for us," Jacobson said.

Due out in 2018

Don't expect to watch Katrina anytime soon, though. TVLine reported that FX boss John Landgraf said viewers will have to wait until 2018. The reasons? Writing quality scripts is taking a while, and shooting in New Orleans means having to wait for perfect weather. They wouldn't want to risk shooting with a real-life hurricane on the horizon, after all.

