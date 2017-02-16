Blizzard finally announced the end date for season three of Overwatch's competitive season: Feb. 21 at 4:00 p.m. Pacific time. That means you only have a few more days to rack your skill rating up to nab as many end-of-season rewards as you can.

If you need a refresher, here are all the rewards you'll earn at the end of Overwatch season three.

Overwatch season 3 rewards

For finishing your placement matches, you'll get a Volskaya-themed spray and player icon. If you cracked into the top 500 ranking at any point in the season, you'll earn an animated version of that spray and an extra player icon.

You'll also earn a chunk of competitive points based on the highest skill rating you achieved throughout the season. Here's the breakdown of points, straight from Blizzard:

SR 1-1499 (Bronze): 100 CP

SR 1500-1999 (Silver): 200 CP

SR 2000-2499 (Gold): 400 CP

SR 2500-2999 (Platinum): 800 CP

SR 3000-3499 (Diamond): 1200 CP

SR 3500-3999 (Master): 2000 CP

SR 4000-5000 (Grandmaster): 3000 CP

If you need a reminder, you can use these competitive points to purchase golden weapons for each character, which cost 3,000 points each. You can only carry a total of 6,000 competitive points at a time, so make sure you've got enough room in your inventory for your end-of-season reward.

Blizzard said it'll announce more about of competitive play, which is scheduled to start on Feb. 28, in "the coming weeks." Stay tuned.

