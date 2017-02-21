Pokémon Go Gen 2 evolutionary items continue to elude many players of the mobile game. Unlike when the game was first released, certain Pokémon in Pokémon Go require specific items to evolve into different forms. The new Pokémon Go evolutionary items are typically hard to come by, but not if you know how to obtain them. Here's what we know about Porygon's upgrade item.

Pokémon Go upgrade item: How to get Porygon's evolutionary item in Gen 2

Just like in the main games, the Pokémon Go item "upgrade" is used to evolve Porygon into Porygon 2 — and like the rest of the evolutionary items in Gen 2, you get specific upgrades by swiping on a PokéStop and being awarded the item at random. Unfortunately, this means there's no specific way to obtain said item; you simply need to swipe every PokéStop you encounter and pray you get the item you seek.

Many have reported obtaining special evolution items on the seventh consecutive day of visiting a PokéStop. In November, Niantic introduced daily bonuses for swiping PokéStops that reward a multi-day streak. Many Reddit players have confirmed this, so being consistent in your PokéStop visits could make it easier to acquire the upgrade item you need.

Pokémon Go upgrade item: Bonus day evolution items aren't guaranteed

Nothing is for sure, of course. Some Pokémon Go players have obtained special items on days other than their seventh consecutive visit, while others have spun on the seventh day and not ended up with anything. For Porygon's sake, let's hope your luck is better than that.

Either way, if you want to score an upgrade item and evolve your Porygon, you'll need to start spinning every PokéStop in sight.

More Pokémon Go coverage and updates

If you're just booting up your Pokémon Go account, check out our first impressions of the Gen 2 update. You'll also want to learn more about the Unown and new evolutionary items like the Sun Stone and more. If you're looking for a list of evolutions that weren't initially revealed by Niantic, this article is your guide.

If you're more interested in the main games, here's the latest on a possible Pokémon title on the Nintendo Switch: Pokémon Stars. And if you're itching to learn about the other mobile Nintendo games, check out our coverage of Fire Emblem Heroes and Super Mario Run.