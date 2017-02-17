The Pokémon Go Gen 2 update has, in some ways, changed the rules of the game. Catching Pokémon and conquering gyms occurs pretty much like before, but certain pocket monsters require a special evolution item before they can become stronger.

While you'll still need to stock up on candies, obtaining Pokémon Go gen 2 special items for evolving, like the Sun Stone, will help you in completing your PokéDex. But how exactly do you get the Sun Stone?

Sun Stone Pokémon Go: How to get the evolutionary stone

The Sun Stone in Pokémon Go Gen 2 can be obtained from a PokéStop. Unfortunately, whether or not a PokéStop actually yields a Sun Stone is totally random. Like the other evolutionary items in Pokémon Go, you'll need to swipe on every PokéStop you encounter to better your chances of finding a Sun Stone.

The Sun Stone Source: Niantic/RankedBoost

The Sun Stone can be used to evolve two Pokémon in the latest update of Pokémon Go. Sunkern, with 50 of its candies, can make use of the Sun Stone to evolve into Sunflora.

The other is Gloom. By presenting it with 100 Oddish candies and a Sun Stone, Gloom is able to become Bellossom.

Make sure to check the full list of evolutionary items you can obtain in Pokémon Go.

