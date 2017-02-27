Oscar winners 2017: Full list of who won at the 89th Academy Awards

The biggest night in Hollywood is finally here. Your favorite A-listers arrived at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday to find out who would be taking home the coveted gold statue at the 89th annual Academy Awards.
Mic will be updating as soon as winners are announced. Winners will be listed in bold, below:
Best picture
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
Lion
Actor in a leading role
Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
Ryan Gosling, La La Land
Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
Denzel Washington, Fences
Actress in a leading role
Isabelle Huppert, Elle
Ruth Negga, Loving
Natalie Portman, Jackie
Emma Stone, La La Land
Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins
Actor in a supporting role
Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea
Dev Patel, Lion
Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals
Actress in a supporting role
Viola Davis, Fences
Naomie Harris, Moonlight
Nicole Kidman, Lion
Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea
Animated feature film
Kubo and the Two Strings
Moana
My Life as a Zucchini (My Life as a Courgette or Ma Vie de Courgette)
The Red Turtle
Zootopia
Cinematography
Arrival, Bradford Young
La La Land, Linus Sandgren
Lion, Greig Fraser
Moonlight, James Laxton
Silence, Rodrigo Prieto
Costume design
Allied, Joanna Johnston
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Colleen Atwood
Florence Foster Jenkins, Consolata Boyle
Jackie, Madeline Fontaine
La La Land, Mary Zophres
Directing
Arrival, Denis Villeneuve
Hacksaw Ridge, Mel Gibson
La La Land, Damien Chazelle
Manchester by the Sea, Kenneth Lonergan
Moonlight, Barry Jenkins
Documentary (feature)
Fire at Sea
I Am Not Your Negro
Life, Animated
O.J.: Made in America
13th
Documentary (short subject)
Extremis
4.1 Miles
Joe's Violin
Watani: My Homeland
The White Helmets
Film editing
Arrival, Joe Walker
Hacksaw Ridge, John Gilbert
Hell or High Water, Jake Roberts
La La Land, Tom Cross
Moonlight, Nat Sanders and Joi McMillon
Foreign language film
Land of Mine (Denmark)
A Man Called Ove (Sweden)
The Salesman (Iran)
Tanna (Australia/Vanuatu)
Toni Erdmann (Germany)
Makeup and hairstyling
A Man Called Ove, Eva von Bahr and Love Larson
Star Trek Beyond, Joel Harlow and Richard Alonzo
Suicide Squad, Alessandro Bertolazzi, Giorgio Gregorini and Christopher Nelson
Original song
"Audition (The Fools Who Dream)", La La Land
"Can't Stop the Feeling," Trolls
"City of Stars," La La Land
"The Empty Chair," Jim, The James Foley Story
"How Far I'll Go," Moana
Music (original score)
Jackie, Mica Levi
La La Land, Justin Hurwitz
Lion, Dustin O'Halloran and Hauschka
Moonlight, Nicholas Britell
Passengers, Thomas Newman
Production design
Arrival, Patrice Vermette (production design) and Paul Hotte (set decoration)
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Stuart Craig (production design) and Anna Pinnock (set decoration)
Hail, Caesar!, Jess Gonchor (production design) and Nancy Haigh (set decoration)
La La Land, David Wasco (production design) and Sandy Reynolds-Wasco (set decoration)
Passengers, Guy Hendrix Dyas (production design) and Gene Serdena (set decoration)
Short film (animated)
Blind Vaysha
Borrowed Time
Pear Cider and Cigarettes
Pearl
Piper
Short film (live action)
Ennemis Intérieurs
La femme et le TGV
Silent Nights
Sing
Timecode
Sound editing
Arrival, Sylvain Bellemare
Deepwater Horizon, Wylie Stateman and Renée Tondelli
Hacksaw Ridge, Robert Mackenzie and Andy Wright
La La Land, Ai-Ling Lee and Mildred Iatrou Morgan
Sully, Alan Robert Murray and Bub Asman
Sound mixing
Arrival, Berbad Gariépy Strobl and Claude La Haye
Hacksaw Ridge, Kevin O'Connell, Andy Wright, Robert Mackenzie and Peter Grace
La La Land, Andy Nelson, Ai-Ling Lee and Steve A. Morrow
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, David Parker, Christopher Scarabosio and Stuart Wilson
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi, Greg P. Russell, Gary Summers, Jeffrey J. Haboush and Mac Ruth
Visual effects
Deepwater Horizon, Craig Hammack, Jason Snell, Jason Billington and Burt Dalton
Doctor Strange, Stephane Ceretti, Richard Bluff, Vincent Cirelli and Paul Corbould
The Jungle Book, Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones and Dan Lemmon
Kubo and the Two Strings, Steve Emerson, Oliver Jones, Brian McLean and Brad Schiff
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, John Knoll, Mohen Leo, Hal Hickel and Neil Corbould
Writing (adapted screenplay)
Arrival, Eric Heisserer
Fences, August Wilson
Hidden Figures, Allison Schroeder and Theodore Melfi
Lion, Luke Davies
Moonlight, Barry Jenkins and Tarell Alvin McCraney
Writing (original screenplay)
Hell or High Water, Taylor Sheridan
La La Land, Damien Chazelle
The Lobster, Yorgos Lanthimos and Efthymis Filippou
Manchester by the Sea, Kenneth Lonergan
20th Century Women, Mike Mills