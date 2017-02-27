Oscar winners 2017: Full list of who won at the 89th Academy Awards

The biggest night in Hollywood is finally here. Your favorite A-listers arrived at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday to find out who would be taking home the coveted gold statue at the 89th annual Academy Awards.

Mic will be updating as soon as winners are announced. Winners will be listed in bold, below:

Arrival

Fences

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Hidden Figures

La La Land

Lion

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight

Actor in a leading role

Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington, Fences

Actress in a leading role

Isabelle Huppert, Elle

Ruth Negga, Loving

Natalie Portman, Jackie

Emma Stone, La La Land

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

Actor in a supporting role

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water

Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea

Dev Patel, Lion

Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals

Actress in a supporting role

Viola Davis, Fences

Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Nicole Kidman, Lion

Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea

Animated feature film

Kubo and the Two Strings

Moana

My Life as a Zucchini (My Life as a Courgette or Ma Vie de Courgette)

The Red Turtle

Zootopia

Cinematography

Arrival, Bradford Young

La La Land, Linus Sandgren

Lion, Greig Fraser

Moonlight, James Laxton

Silence, Rodrigo Prieto

Costume design

Allied, Joanna Johnston

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Colleen Atwood

Florence Foster Jenkins, Consolata Boyle

Jackie, Madeline Fontaine

La La Land, Mary Zophres

Directing

Arrival, Denis Villeneuve

Hacksaw Ridge, Mel Gibson

La La Land, Damien Chazelle

Manchester by the Sea, Kenneth Lonergan

Moonlight, Barry Jenkins

Documentary (feature)

Fire at Sea

I Am Not Your Negro

Life, Animated

O.J.: Made in America

13th

Documentary (short subject)

Extremis

4.1 Miles

Joe's Violin

Watani: My Homeland

The White Helmets

Film editing

Arrival, Joe Walker

Hacksaw Ridge, John Gilbert

Hell or High Water, Jake Roberts

La La Land, Tom Cross

Moonlight, Nat Sanders and Joi McMillon

Foreign language film

Land of Mine (Denmark)

A Man Called Ove (Sweden)

The Salesman (Iran)

Tanna (Australia/Vanuatu)

Toni Erdmann (Germany)

Makeup and hairstyling

A Man Called Ove, Eva von Bahr and Love Larson

Star Trek Beyond, Joel Harlow and Richard Alonzo

Suicide Squad, Alessandro Bertolazzi, Giorgio Gregorini and Christopher Nelson

Original song

"Audition (The Fools Who Dream)", La La Land

"Can't Stop the Feeling," Trolls

"City of Stars," La La Land

"The Empty Chair," Jim, The James Foley Story

"How Far I'll Go," Moana

Music (original score)

Jackie, Mica Levi

La La Land, Justin Hurwitz

Lion, Dustin O'Halloran and Hauschka

Moonlight, Nicholas Britell

Passengers, Thomas Newman

Production design

Arrival, Patrice Vermette (production design) and Paul Hotte (set decoration)

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Stuart Craig (production design) and Anna Pinnock (set decoration)

Hail, Caesar!, Jess Gonchor (production design) and Nancy Haigh (set decoration)

La La Land, David Wasco (production design) and Sandy Reynolds-Wasco (set decoration)

Passengers, Guy Hendrix Dyas (production design) and Gene Serdena (set decoration)

Short film (animated)

Blind Vaysha

Borrowed Time

Pear Cider and Cigarettes

Pearl

Piper

Short film (live action)

Ennemis Intérieurs

La femme et le TGV

Silent Nights

Sing

Timecode

Sound editing

Arrival, Sylvain Bellemare

Deepwater Horizon, Wylie Stateman and Renée Tondelli

Hacksaw Ridge, Robert Mackenzie and Andy Wright

La La Land, Ai-Ling Lee and Mildred Iatrou Morgan

Sully, Alan Robert Murray and Bub Asman

Sound mixing

Arrival, Berbad Gariépy Strobl and Claude La Haye

Hacksaw Ridge, Kevin O'Connell, Andy Wright, Robert Mackenzie and Peter Grace

La La Land, Andy Nelson, Ai-Ling Lee and Steve A. Morrow

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, David Parker, Christopher Scarabosio and Stuart Wilson

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi, Greg P. Russell, Gary Summers, Jeffrey J. Haboush and Mac Ruth

Visual effects

Deepwater Horizon, Craig Hammack, Jason Snell, Jason Billington and Burt Dalton

Doctor Strange, Stephane Ceretti, Richard Bluff, Vincent Cirelli and Paul Corbould

The Jungle Book, Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones and Dan Lemmon

Kubo and the Two Strings, Steve Emerson, Oliver Jones, Brian McLean and Brad Schiff

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, John Knoll, Mohen Leo, Hal Hickel and Neil Corbould

Writing (adapted screenplay)

Arrival, Eric Heisserer

Fences, August Wilson

Hidden Figures, Allison Schroeder and Theodore Melfi

Lion, Luke Davies

Moonlight, Barry Jenkins and Tarell Alvin McCraney

Writing (original screenplay)

Hell or High Water, Taylor Sheridan

La La Land, Damien Chazelle

The Lobster, Yorgos Lanthimos and Efthymis Filippou

Manchester by the Sea, Kenneth Lonergan

20th Century Women, Mike Mills