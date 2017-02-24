The Ghost Recon Wildlands open beta is well underway, and if you end up jumping in and playing, you can get a set of Ubisoft Rewards as a thank you for taking part in the event. So if you've been enjoying the open beta or made it into the previous closed beta there might be some rewards waiting for you on the Ubisoft Club Rewards website.

To find out, just head over to the official Ubisoft Club Rewards page to see what's available. You can also check out the list below for a breakdown of what's available and how to earn it.

Ghost Recon Wildlands Ubisoft Rewards: How to get rewards in the open beta

You can earn points in Ghost Recon Wildlands while playing the open beta by performing certain feats and completing special missions. When you amass enough points to collect rewards, head over to the Ubisoft Club page, log in and redeem your prize.

Some of these Ubisoft rewards can be used in-game while others are for enjoyment outside of the actual game. Here's a quick rundown of all the Ghost Recon Wildlands open beta rewards, according to Reddit:

Rewards

Desktop Wallpaper - 0 points

Llama Gear Patch - 10 points

Bolivia Gear Patch - 10 points

Drone Gear Patch - 10 points

Tactical Kneepads - 20 points

Torn Edge Weapon Camo - 20 points

El Jefe Cigar - 30 points

Exclusive Soundtrack - 30 points

G36C Weapon - 40 points

Dying Earth Costume - 40 points

Technical Test and Beta rewards

Bolivia Cap - 0 points

King Llama's T-shirt - 0 points

SIG556 Llama - 0 points

Keep playing to earn more points and unlock additional rewards during the Ghost Recon Wildlands open beta. There will likely be additional rewards when the full game launches, so keep an eye out for those as well.

