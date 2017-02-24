The Ghost Recon Wildlands open beta is well underway, and if you end up jumping in and playing, you can get a set of Ubisoft Rewards as a thank you for taking part in the event. So if you've been enjoying the open beta or made it into the previous closed beta there might be some rewards waiting for you on the Ubisoft Club Rewards website.
To find out, just head over to the official Ubisoft Club Rewards page to see what's available. You can also check out the list below for a breakdown of what's available and how to earn it.
Ghost Recon Wildlands Ubisoft Rewards: How to get rewards in the open beta
You can earn points in Ghost Recon Wildlands while playing the open beta by performing certain feats and completing special missions. When you amass enough points to collect rewards, head over to the Ubisoft Club page, log in and redeem your prize.
Some of these Ubisoft rewards can be used in-game while others are for enjoyment outside of the actual game. Here's a quick rundown of all the Ghost Recon Wildlands open beta rewards, according to Reddit:
Rewards
Desktop Wallpaper - 0 points
Llama Gear Patch - 10 points
Bolivia Gear Patch - 10 points
Drone Gear Patch - 10 points
Tactical Kneepads - 20 points
Torn Edge Weapon Camo - 20 points
El Jefe Cigar - 30 points
Exclusive Soundtrack - 30 points
G36C Weapon - 40 points
Dying Earth Costume - 40 points
Technical Test and Beta rewards
Bolivia Cap - 0 points
King Llama's T-shirt - 0 points
SIG556 Llama - 0 points
Keep playing to earn more points and unlock additional rewards during the Ghost Recon Wildlands open beta. There will likely be additional rewards when the full game launches, so keep an eye out for those as well.
