Transgender woman Chyna Gibson was shot and killed outside of a shopping center in New Orleans Saturday night, according to the Times-Picayune.
Gibson was also a drag performer who went by the name Chyna Doll Dupree. Though the Times-Picayune did identify her as trans, it also chose to "dead name" Gibson, meaning it used her birth name in the story.
An anonymous friend told the Times-Picayune that Gibson was visiting her family in New Orleans to celebrate Mardi Gras.
Gibson's friends and loved ones shared messages to her on Facebook in the hours shortly after her death.
"My heart breaks as this community must find a way to honor you in death and begin to move forward," one person wrote. "The stage will never be the same!"
"Chyna Gibson was my ride or die. I watched her grow into a beautiful woman, so proud of the person she became," another person wrote on Facebook. "This hurts like hell."
People also shared videos of Gibson's dance routines in the wake of her death.
Gibson's is the fifth reported killing of a transgender woman in 2017 and the third in February. Mic previously reported on the deaths of Keke Collier in Chicago and JoJo Striker in Toledo, Ohio.
This story is breaking and will be updated.