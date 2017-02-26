Transgender woman Chyna Gibson was shot and killed outside of a shopping center in New Orleans Saturday night, according to the Times-Picayune.

Gibson was also a drag performer who went by the name Chyna Doll Dupree. Though the Times-Picayune did identify her as trans, it also chose to "dead name" Gibson, meaning it used her birth name in the story.

An anonymous friend told the Times-Picayune that Gibson in New Orleans to celebrate Mardi Gras.

Gibson's friends and loved ones shared messages to her on Facebook in the hours shortly after her death.

"My heart breaks as this community must find a way to honor you in death and begin to move forward," one person wrote. "The stage will never be the same!"

Remembering Chyna Gibson Source: Facebook

Remembering Chyna Gibson Source: Facebook

"Chyna Gibson was my ride or die. I watched her grow into a beautiful woman, so proud of the person she became," another e on Facebook. "This hurts like hell."

People also shared videos of Gibson's dance routines in the wake of her death.

I added a video to a @YouTube playlist https://t.co/7GCuDsiSfv Chyna Doll Dupree - The Dancing Diva of the South @ Top That Thursdays

GMic previously reported on the deaths of Keke Collier in Chicago and JoJo Striker in Toledo, Ohio.

This story is breaking and will be updated.