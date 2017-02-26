President Donald Trump just can't catch a break, according to a new poll from NBC News and the Wall Street Journal on Sunday.

Approximately 48% of Americans say they disapprove of Trump's performance on the job thus far, and 32% say the first month of his administration has proven he is not up to the task of governing the country.

Just 44% approve of Trump's administration so far, a "a record low for a newly inaugurated commander in chief," NBC wrote.

Still, among the people whose favor Trump seeks most — his own base — the president has some wiggle room. Trump remains popular among Republicans, with 63% describing the first four weeks as "a great start" to his presidency and an additional 28% saying he is off to a "mixed start."

But the overall situation is dire, NBC wrote: "Compared to Trump's net negative rating of [negative] 4%, Barack Obama began his presidency with a net positive 34%; George W. Bush and Bill Clinton enjoyed a similar advantage, and George H.W. Bush's score of popular goodwill pushed even higher to a net positive of 45%."

Not really news that Trump's favorables are rough, but this chart is fascinating https://t.co/xAvSq2rCpp

A review of polls earlier this month in FiveThirtyEight found just one, a Rasmussen Reports poll, placed Trump's approval rating above 50%. On average, FiveThirtyEight found, the surveys placed Trump at 45% approval and 50% disapproval. Strong majorities of black, Latino and Asian-American voters, as well as and voters under age 30, disapprove of the president's performance so far, and 58% of respondents to a McClatchy-Marist poll said they find his conduct "embarrassing."