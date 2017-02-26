fforded no singular bigger global stage than on the red carpet at the
. It's the final stop — and most — in a laundry list of red carpets many of the nominees have to walk down in the constant dog and pony show that is awards season. Oscars
Thankfully, the dresses at this year's
did not disappoint. From Ruth Negga in a show stopping fire engine red Valentino (she joined fellow nominees sporting 2017 Academy Awards baby blue ACLU ribbons, including Lin-Manual Miranda an) to Emma Stone wowing in Givenchy Haute Couture to Janelle Monáe serving sparkly Cinderella realness in Elie Saab, the gowns were as much a celebration of couture garments as they were the actresses wearing them.
The men stepped it up too, including Riz Ahmed in blue Ermenegildo Zegna and Justin Timberlake in classic Tom Ford.
Below, check out some of our favorite looks from the night.
Ruth Negga in Valentino
Ruth Negga attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center Sunday in Hollywood, California. Source: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 26: Model Chrissy Teigen attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California. Source: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Ryan Gosling in Gucci
Ryan Gosling attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California. Source: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Taraji P. Henson in Alberta Ferretti
HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 26: Actor Taraji P. Henson attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California. Source: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Riz Ahmed in Ermenegildo Zegna
Riz Ahmed arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Source: Jordan Strauss/AP Janelle Monae in Elie Saab
Janelle Monae attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California. Source: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Emma Stone in Givenchy
HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 26: Actor Emma Stone attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California. Source: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Viola Davis in Armani Privé
Viola Davis arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Source: Jordan Strauss/AP Nicole Kidman in Armani Privé
HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 26: Actor Nicole Kidman attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California. Source: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Michelle Williams in Louis Vuitton
Michelle Williams arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Source: Jordan Strauss/AP Isabelle Huppert in Armani Privé
Isabelle Huppert attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on Sunday in Hollywood, California. Source: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Ava DuVernay in Ashi Studio
Ava DuVernay arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Source: Jordan Strauss/AP Charlize Theron in Dior
Tarell Alvin McCraney
Tarell Alvin McCraney attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California. Source: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Scarlett Johansson
Scarlett Johansson attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California. Source: Frazer Harrison /Getty Images Hailee Steinfeld in Ralph & Russo
Hailee Steinfeld attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on Sunday in Hollywood, California. Source: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Mahershala Ali in Ermenegildo Zegna
Mahershala Ali attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California. Source: Frazer Harrison /Getty Images Cynthia Erivo in Paolo Sebastian
Cynthia Erivo attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on Sunday in Hollywood, California. Source: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Brie Larson in Oscar de la Renta
Brie Larson attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California. Source: Frazer Harrison /Getty Images David Oyelowo in Dolce & Gabbana
David Oyelowo attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California. Source: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Dev Patel in Burberry
Dev Patel arrives on the red carpet for the 89th Oscars on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California. Source: Valerie Macon/Getty Images Karlie Kloss in Stella McCartney
HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 26: Model Karlie Kloss attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California. Source: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Ginnifer Goodwin in Zuhair Murad
Ginnifer Goodwin arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Source: Jordan Strauss/AP Kirsten Dunst in Dior
HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 26: Actor Kirsten Dunst attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California. Source: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Halle Berry in Versace
Halle Berry arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Source: Jordan Strauss/AP Octavia Spencer in Marchesa
HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 26: Actor Octavia Spencer attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California. Source: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Justin Timberlake in Tom Ford and Jessica Biel in Kaufmanfranco
Justin Timberlake (L) and actor Jessica Biel attend the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California. Source: Frazer Harrison /Getty Images Pharrell Williams in Chanel
Pharrell Williams poses as he arrives on the red carpet for the 89th Oscars on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California. Source: Angela Weiss/Getty Images Mic has ongoing Oscars coverage. Please follow our main Oscars hub here.