fforded no singular bigger global stage than on the red carpet at the Oscars. It's the final stop — and most — in a laundry list of red carpets many of the nominees have to walk down in the constant dog and pony show that is awards season.

Thankfully, the dresses at this year's 2017 Academy Awards did not disappoint. From Ruth Negga in a show stopping fire engine red Valentino (she joined fellow nominees sporting baby blue ACLU ribbons, including Lin-Manual Miranda an ) to Emma Stone wowing in Givenchy Haute Couture to Janelle Monáe serving sparkly Cinderella realness in Elie Saab, the gowns were as much a celebration of couture garments as they were the actresses wearing them.

The men stepped it up too, including Riz Ahmed in blue Ermenegildo Zegna and Justin Timberlake in classic Tom Ford.

Below, check out some of our favorite looks from the night.

Ruth Negga in Valentino

Ruth Negga attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center Sunday in Hollywood, California. Source: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 26: Model Chrissy Teigen attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California. Source: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Ryan Gosling in Gucci

Ryan Gosling attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California. Source: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Taraji P. Henson in Alberta Ferretti

HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 26: Actor Taraji P. Henson attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California. Source: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Riz Ahmed in Ermenegildo Zegna

Riz Ahmed arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Source: Jordan Strauss/AP

Janelle Monae in Elie Saab

Janelle Monae attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California. Source: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Emma Stone in Givenchy

HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 26: Actor Emma Stone attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California. Source: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Viola Davis in Armani Privé

Viola Davis arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Source: Jordan Strauss/AP

Nicole Kidman in Armani Privé

HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 26: Actor Nicole Kidman attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California. Source: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Michelle Williams in Louis Vuitton

Michelle Williams arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Source: Jordan Strauss/AP

Isabelle Huppert in Armani Privé

Isabelle Huppert attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on Sunday in Hollywood, California. Source: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Ava DuVernay in Ashi Studio

Ava DuVernay arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Source: Jordan Strauss/AP

Charlize Theron in Dior

Tarell Alvin McCraney

Tarell Alvin McCraney attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California. Source: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California. Source: Frazer Harrison /Getty Images

Hailee Steinfeld in Ralph & Russo

Hailee Steinfeld attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on Sunday in Hollywood, California. Source: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Mahershala Ali in Ermenegildo Zegna

Mahershala Ali attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California. Source: Frazer Harrison /Getty Images

Cynthia Erivo in Paolo Sebastian

Cynthia Erivo attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on Sunday in Hollywood, California. Source: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Brie Larson in Oscar de la Renta

Brie Larson attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California. Source: Frazer Harrison /Getty Images

David Oyelowo in Dolce & Gabbana

David Oyelowo attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California. Source: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Dev Patel in Burberry

Dev Patel arrives on the red carpet for the 89th Oscars on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California. Source: Valerie Macon/Getty Images

Karlie Kloss in Stella McCartney

HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 26: Model Karlie Kloss attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California. Source: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Ginnifer Goodwin in Zuhair Murad

Ginnifer Goodwin arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Source: Jordan Strauss/AP

Kirsten Dunst in Dior

HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 26: Actor Kirsten Dunst attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California. Source: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Halle Berry in Versace

Halle Berry arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Source: Jordan Strauss/AP

Octavia Spencer in Marchesa

HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 26: Actor Octavia Spencer attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California. Source: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Justin Timberlake in Tom Ford and Jessica Biel in Kaufmanfranco

Justin Timberlake (L) and actor Jessica Biel attend the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California. Source: Frazer Harrison /Getty Images

Pharrell Williams in Chanel

Pharrell Williams poses as he arrives on the red carpet for the 89th Oscars on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California. Source: Angela Weiss/Getty Images

