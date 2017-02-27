Gary Allan Cole is one of the "real people" who gets to hang out with A-listers tonight at the Oscars — and Twitter loves him.

Gary from Chicago is officially the star of the show, instant fame incoming. Meme status achieved! #Oscars

Gary from Chicago

Cole was one of the tourists that Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel escorted from a Hollywood tour bus into the Dolby Theatre. Even though it was supposed to be a surprise, Gary from Chicago, as he was introduced, didn't seem too shocked. He pulled out his iPhone to document the experience, but was pretty casual about it.

Gary suddenly seemed more into the whole stunt when Denzel Washington "wedded" and his fiancée, Vicki.

When Vicki was asked to name her favorite actor, she said Washington. Washington then got up to grab the mic from Kimmel and said, "I pronounce you husband and wife, kiss the bride."

Best #Oscars stunt ever? https://t.co/CeGxw61OZX https://t.co/PadUFMUDTb

Since then, the tweets and memes have been flooding in. Gary from Chicago is a bona fide internet star.

Gary from Chicago taking all the wins tonight ???? #Oscars

How does Gary go to the Oscars, get married by Denzel & get glasses from J Aniston in 3mins when I cant even study 4 a test in 3days #Oscars

This man gave zero f**** lol shameless #yougodude #GaryfromChicago https://t.co/SXPqpjy3Ji

GaryFromChicago is the real MVP for many reasons, but specifically because he's carrying his wife's purse & pink phone & has no shame.

Throwback to Ken Bone

Does this Gary mania seem familiar? That's because you're probably thinking of the Ken Bone craze — you know, Ken and his cozy red sweater from the second presidential debate in October.

Gary Allan Cole from Chicago is the new Ken Bone.

Here's to hoping that like the Ken Bone memes, the Gary from Chicago memes keep coming.

We'll never forget you, Gary from Chicago. ?? #Oscars https://t.co/5ISSxLOgfY

