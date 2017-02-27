Although Jennifer Aniston didn't attend the Oscars as a nominee or presenter, she did introduce the In Memoriam segment of the show and gave a shoutout to actor Bill Paxton, who died yesterday.

Aniston got teary-eyed as she mentioned the actor, who was not included with the other faces in film who passed away in the last year.

Jennifer Aniston remembers Bill Paxton, who passed away today at the age of 61 https://t.co/YN5vKbdGiW #Oscars https://t.co/WnUsjygSse

Following her short speech, Aniston introduced Sara Bareilles, who sang a cover of Joni Mitchell's "Both Sides, Now."

Sara Bareilles at the 2017 Oscars Source: GIPHY

