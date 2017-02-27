On Sunday night, in an unprecedented mix up, Moonlight won best picture at the Academy Awards after the talent behind La La Land was mistakenly called to the stage to accept the award.

When La La Land's name was called, every person of color felt that sting of defeat, not unlike watching Beyoncé's Lemonade lose album of the year to Adele's 25 at the Grammys just a few weeks ago.

In fact, Twitter thought so to.

Adele better come onstage and break that Oscar in half.

But, that was not the end of the story. In the name of Beyoncé losing to Adele, Beyoncé losing to Beck, the Atlanta Falcons losing to the New England Patriots and three years of #OscarsSoWhite, Moonlight won best picture and people of color, queer people and queer people of color finally felt validated by the Academy Awards.

For every black person whose had to watch white mediocrity be praised this feels like the ultimate win I'm screaming

White people when their mediocrity didn't get them a win: https://t.co/KWKh5Bntn6

This ancestral magic came in full affect #moonlight #Oscars For the culture https://t.co/nstTtBYyiz

LGBT PEOPLE OF COLOR DID THAT THEY WON BEST PICTURE

WHAT ELSE IN MY LIFE SHOULD I BE DOUBLE-CHECKING NOW. I'VE NEVER BEEN PLEASANTLY SURPRISED BY THE WHITE ESTABLISHMENT

Now La La land I'ma let you finish but Moonlight had the best music video of all time! #Oscars2017

WHAT ELSE CAN WE TAKE BACK FROM THE CLUTCHES OF WHITE MEDIOCRITY

Me @ the oscar being snatched from La La Lands hands and being given to Moonlight

Y'all thought White mediocrity was gone have its place in the spotlight again huh? https://t.co/fLOqgCIrZF

File under: "Receipts

This is not a joke. Moonlight has won best picture." https://t.co/wtNvD0UT80

MOONLIGHT (2016) WINNING MEANS EVERYTHING REVOLUTION N BLACK POWER BEAT WHITE MEDIOCRITY

BLACK MAGIC CAME AND HEXED WHITE MEDIOCRITY https://t.co/5k6hd5RL7d

The truth is, even though Moonlight will be remembered in trivia games and Wikipedia pages as the best picture of 2016, for now, they also have to live with not having the moment of their name being read from the card. They were not allowed to deliver uninterrupted speeches. Instead, Barry Jenkins just stood in awe and uttered out a few phrases.

Even with Moonlight winning, the talent behind the film still didn't get the respect it deserved.

In the moments following Moonlight's win, now's the perfect time to revisit one of the most iconic lines of Shonda Rhimes' Scandal.

"You have to be twice as good as them to get half of what they have!"

Watch the moment below.

WATCH: Moment where crew/cast of 'La La Land' realizes a mistake had been made and 'Moonlight' actually won Best Picture. #Oscars https://t.co/WCCopwsJ66

Mic has ongoing Oscars coverage. Please follow our main Oscars hub here.