After a long Oscar Sunday, we finally made it to the last award of the night: best picture. In a Bonnie and Clyde reunion, Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway took the stage to make the announcement. After opening the envelope and taking a few extra moments to make sure, Beatty announced the film that was all but assumed a lock for best picture: La La Land.

In one of the more incredible moments in Oscar history, it was revealed during La La Land's acceptance speech that Moonlight, in fact, was the real winner of the ceremony's coveted final award. After the shock wore off, director Barry Jenkins and the rest of the Moonlight team took the stage. Of course, Beatty felt it necessary to explain how such a mistake could have happened.

So, how did La La Land accidentally get announced as best picture? According to Beatty, "I opened the envelope, it said Emma Stone, La La Land. That's why I took such a long look at Faye and at you. I wasn't trying to be funny."

For the cast and crew of La La Land, it probably wasn't funny at all. For their counterparts on Moonlight, there was both shock and elation. You can watch the moment below:

