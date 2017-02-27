TV loves taking beloved (or feared) characters from the past and bringing them to life. The latest case of this is ABC's Time After Time, a new TV drama based on the science fiction novel that sees the famous H.G. Wells take a time machine to the future to stop Jack the Ripper.

What stands out immediately from the trailer for the series is that both Wells and Ripper are pretty good looking.

The sexy Wells and Ripper

The trailer takes us to 1893. Wells, played by Freddie Stroma, best known for his roles on Unreal and Game of Thrones, has just invented a time machine and decides to go to the future to stop his friend John Stevenson — revealed to actually be Jack the Ripper — from slaughtering innocents.

The thing is, as the internet widely pointed out when promos for the series appeared during commercial breaks for the 2017 Oscars, both Stroma and Josh Bowman, who plays the Ripper, are sexy.

wait this show is supposed to be about a sexy Jack The Ripper???

Can't wait for ABC's next big hit series "Sexy Jeffrey Dahmer" #TimeafterTime

Making Jack The Ripper sexy is...well...a little weird?

Sexy Jack the Ripper is literally the LAST THING we ever needed #timeaftertime #oscars

Jack the Ripper mutilated and disemboweled women. Let's make a show with him as the sexy lead!"- soon-to-be-fired #ABC exec #TimeAfterTime

Anyone offended by the CW's sexy Archie show should maybe look at ABC's "sexy HG Wells chases sexy Jack the Ripper through time" show #TCA17

Whole premise of this show really bothers me. 'Let's put Jack the Ripper in a time machine to today & make him a sexy playboy murderer!' ???????? https://t.co/uI8EdRaQUK

The problems that come with this, as people pointed out last night, is that Jack the Ripper was a vicious serial killer who killed five women. Is it such a good idea to make a real-life monster attractive for the sake of ratings?

T After Time will premiere on ABC on Sunday, March 5, at 9 p.m. Eastern.

Mic has ongoing coverage of ABC shows. For more information check out the ABC hub here.