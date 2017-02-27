Sunday night's Oscars ceremony had its share of blunders, be it mistakenly naming La La Land as the winner for best picture or including a living person in the award show's "In Memoriam" slide show.

Some screw-ups, though, felt more intentional.

In an interview with ABC News, Patricia Arquette chided the Academy for leaving out her sister Alexis Arquette, a transgender actress and activist with credits in movies like Pulp Fiction and The Wedding Singer.

"I was really pissed off the academy left out my sister Alexis in the memoriam, because Alexis had a great body of work, but Alexis was one of very few trans artists that worked in the business," she told the outlet.

Siblings Alexis, Rosanna and Patricia Arquette appear at a Lions Gate after party in 2004. Source: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Arquette died in September after battling what People later identified as an "AIDS-related illness."

"We were playing music for him and he passed during David Bowie's 'Starman,'" brother Richmond wrote in a Facebook post at the time. "As per his wishes, we cheered at the moment that he transitioned to another dimension."

Arquette, who has used both male and female pronouns since transitioning, is widely regarded as one of the earliest celebrity advocates for trans rights.

And now, with protections for trans youth out the window, Patricia said it's more important now than ever to remember her sister's legacy.

"At a time when we have trans kids that can't even go to the bathroom at school, you would think the academy would have a little bit more respect for a group of people that are murdered, and trans women of color are most likely to live in extreme poverty, making $800 a month..." Patricia told ABC News.

"So I think the Oscars have a lot of learning to do."