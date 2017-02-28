Bastion mains unite. Tuesday afternoon, a new patch hit the live PC, Xbox One and PS4 versions of Overwatch that ushered in a number of important updates. Most notably, the long-awaited — and some say, overpowered — Bastion buff.

Also included in this new patch is the new custom server browser, which allows players to create and join games with wacky, custom rulesets.

Here's the rundown of everything that's new.

New server browser

This feature is essentially an extension of the custom game mode, allowing players to design games with all sorts of fun rule variations. Here's a quick video that gives an overview of the kinds of things you can modify:

Capture the flag added to arcade

The capture the rooster mode from the Year of the Rooster event has been added to the arcade. In addition to the Lijang Tower maps that were used in Year of the Rooster, new map variations for the other control point maps have also been added.

Bastion's big buff

Here are all the changes to Bastion, straight from the official patch notes:

Configuration: Sentry

• Reconfiguration time decreased from 1.5 seconds to 1.0 second

• Bullet spread increased by 50%

• Bullet spread is always at maximum (it no longer increases as the weapon is fired)

• Magazine size increased from 200 to 300

• No longer deals critical damage



Configuration: Recon

•Bullet spread decreased by 25%

• Magazine size increased from 20 to 25



Self-Repair

•Can now be used while moving

• Now bound to secondary fire (formerly Ability 2)

•No longer interrupted by taking damage

• A new resource meter has been added that depletes while Self-Repair is active and recharges when not in use



Configuration: Tank

• No longer grants bonus armor



New Passive Ability: Ironclad

• Bastion takes 35% less damage while in Configuration: Sentry or Tank



Developer Comments: The goal of these changes is to move some of Bastion's power from Configuration: Sentry to Recon, while keeping its sentry mode a strong option, especially versus tanks and barriers. Overall, Bastion should feel stronger and more flexible with these changes.

New "adjust sensitivity" options for several heroes' auto-targeting abilities

Abilities that don't require precise aiming — like Ana's nano boost and Zenyatta's orb of harmony — have a new option that allows you to adjust their sensitivity, which modifies how close your reticle has to be to a target before it locks onto them.

Here's the full list of abilities that have this new option:

• Ana's nano boost

• Zenyatta's orbs of discord and harmony

• Mercy's guardian angel, healing beam and damage beam abilities

• Zarya's barrier ability

• Sombra's hack



• Widowmaker's grappling hook





Other small tweaks to Mercy, Roadhog, D.Va, Mei and Winston

A couple of other heroes got some small tweaks to their abilities you should be aware of.

D.Va

Defense Matrix

• Enemy shots no longer need to travel a minimum distance before they can be blocked

Developer Comments: Previously, there was a minimum distance a projectile had to travel before it could be destroyed by Defense Matrix. This made it nearly worthless in situations where an enemy was right next to your teammate, such as when Roadhog hooks your ally. This change removes that restriction so Defense Matrix should now reliably destroy projectiles regardless of how far they have traveled.



Mei

Cryo-Freeze

• Mei can now be targeted by allies while in Cryo-Freeze



Mercy

Resurrect

• While performing a resurrection, Mercy now becomes temporarily invulnerable along with the allies being revived

Caduceus Staff

• Zenyatta can no longer be targeted when Transcendence is active

Developer Comments: Mercy's Resurrect has always been very powerful, but it often forces her to sacrifice herself to use it well. There have been changes in the past that attempted to help her in this area, but haven't done enough to solve it. This change means that once she uses the ability, she will always survive long enough to be with her team again.



Roadhog

Scrap Gun

• Spread decreased by 20%

Chain Hook

• Targets are now pulled to a location 3.5 meters away, up from 2 meters

• Cooldown increased from 6 to 8

Developer Comments: The Roadhog changes overall reduce the power of his hook a bit, but his gun is now more effective when not using the hook.



Winston

• Critical hit volume reduced by 15%

Developer Comments: Winston's head hit volume was just abnormally big, making him take more damage than he otherwise should. This change brings it more in line with other heroes.

Symmetra and Torbjörn buffs — on console

On PS4 and Xbox One, the damage from Symmetra's and Torbjörn's turrets got bumped up a tad. Last year, console players had the damage on their turrets reduced by about 30%, but this new buff restores about 15% of that damage, according to the patch notes. Their damage on PC remains unchanged.

The reason for the discrepancy between platforms is because it's easier to precisely aim on PC, therefore making it easier to get rid of turrets. On consoles, it's a bit tougher to aim precisely, which means that turrets are more dangerous. As such, their damage is a bit lower.

Other changes, bug fixes and more

Competitive play

• Skill ratings below 500 will no longer be displayed.

Developer Comments: We've noticed that some players have been deliberately throwing their matches in an effort to reach the lowest attainable skill rating. We obviously don't want to incentivize this behavior, because Competitive Play works best when everybody is trying.



Map balance changes

Respawn Delay

• When attackers outnumber defenders while taking a control point on Assault, Escort and Assault/Escort maps, the defenders' respawn time will slowly increase until it hits a maximum value or the defense manages to gain the upper hand.

Developer Comments: Until now, stalling an attack by repeatedly throwing yourself at the point has been a common defensive strategy on Assault, Escort and Assault/Escort maps—even when the attackers have a decisive advantage. Typically, this tactic doesn't change the outcome of battle; it simply delays the attackers' progress.



Eichenwalde

• A second gate no longer closes after the payload passes through the castle doors. Instead, rubble from the damaged doorway partially blocks the entrance.

Developer Comments: Once the offensive team gets through the castle entrance, the map becomes very heavily stacked in the defense's favor. This change will give the offense more entrance options, which should improve the map's overall balance.



Bug fixes

General

• Fixed an audio bug that prevented the point capture sound from increasing in pitch as the capture progressed

• Fixed an issue preventing key bindings on the communication wheel from displaying properly

• Fixed a bug causing some key bindings to revert to default after the first round of a Control map

• Fixed a bug that allowed commendation cards to be recalculated and transferred to a new player after the previous recipient left at the end of a round

• Fixed a bug that caused the "experience gained" audio effects to continue playing, even after the players left the game lobby

• Environmental damage to barriers no longer counts toward the "Damage Blocked" statistic



A.I.

• Fixed a bug that caused Roadhog bot to spin around after hooking a target

Competitive Play

•Fixed a bug preventing "60 seconds remaining" and "30 seconds remaining" voice lines from playing during the second round of a match



Heroes

• Fixed a bug preventing Lucio's "Sound Barriers Provided" statistic from being properly calculated

• Fixed a bug preventing Reinhardt's Charge from properly pinning targets

• Fixed a bug preventing Reinhardt's shield from displaying cracks at low health with the Wujing skin equipped

• Fixed a bug that allowed Roadhog to turn freely while pulling a hooked target

• Fixed an issue that allowed Sombra's Translocator to become stuck in the air

• Fixed a bug preventing Tracer's "Clock's Tickin'" spray from matching the thumbnail in the Hero Gallery



Maps

• Adjusted the collision in the attacker spawn room on Eichenwalde to prevent players from getting stuck in the pipes

• Torbjörn can now construct turrets on the stairs in Oasis

• Fixed an issue that caused Highlight Intros to clip into the roof of a building on Lijang Tower

