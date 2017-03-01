On Tuesday night, Donald Trump gave his first speech before a joint session of Congress. Though the content of the address was similar to the president's inaugural address, Tuesday night's speech struck a more hopeful tone.

For the first time, the president mentioned the killing of an Indian engineer in Olathe, Kansas, last week, which police are investigating as a possible hate crime. "We are a country that stands united in condemning hate and evil in all its forms," Trump said.

The president stuck mostly to his script, listing a litany of problems he plans to fix: A diminished military, a sagging economy, sluggish job growth, dimming prospects for the middle class, "radical Islamic terrorism" ( ), trade deficits and so on.

By far, the most sustained applause came when Trump introduced Carryn Owens, the widow of Special Operator William "Ryan" Owens, a Navy SEAL who died in Yemen during a raid Trump authorized.