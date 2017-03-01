The Trump administration late Tuesday abruptly pulled Iraq from a list of seven majority-Muslim nations whose citizens were to be subject to a temporary travel to the U.S., the Associated Press reported.

Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen will remain on the list, which was compiled during the administration of former President Barack Obama and, according to the Trump White House, was intended to limit the possibility of a terror attack on American soil.

"Four officials say the administration's decision follows pressure from the Pentagon and State Department," the AP reported. "They had urged the White House to reconsider Iraq's inclusion given its key role in fighting the Islamic State group" — a terror outfit that has taken over large swaths of both Syria and Iraq.

Trump's original travel ban ran aground early this month, when a panel of three federal judges ordered a stay until the courts could determine its legality.

The new president, despite strong opposition from critics who claimed the ban was tantamount to a forbidden religious test, defiantly vowed to forge on with a new order blocking travelers — including refugees — from the seven nations.

It will now be signed later this week. "We want the EO to have its own 'moment,'" the senior administration official tells me. https://t.co/aWXtqOMOGi

However, shortly after Trump concluded his first address to a joint session of Congress Tuesday, CNN quoted a senior administration official saying the signing of the ban would be delayed from its scheduled Wednesday slot until "later this week," so it could have its own "moment."

Official didn't say positive reviews were the only reason for delay. But didn't deny it was part of the calculus https://t.co/nGOSo369rM

A presidential schedule emailed to the press shortly after 11 p.m. made no mention of the signing of any executive orders.