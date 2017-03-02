Attorney General Jeff Sessions finds himself amid a growing scandal. Sessions had denied during confirmation hearings that he ever met with Russian officials during the presidential campaign, when he served as an adviser to and surrogate for then-candidate Donald Trump. Yesterday, reports emerged that Sessions had indeed met with the Russian ambassador during the course of the campaign — twice.

Sessions' denials had come under oath, leading to allegations of perjury.

Many congressional Democrats have already called for Sessions' resignation.

Republicans aren't exactly circling the wagons either, with an increasing number saying Sessions should recuse himself from any Justice Department-led investigations about whether Trump and his campaign aides had improper communications with Russia during the election.

Here's the list of Democrats and Republicans who have either called for Sessions to resign, or told him to recuse himself from any investigations.

Calls for recusal:

1. Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-Utah)

Chaffetz, the chairman of the Government and Oversight Reform Committee who has been skeptical of the need for a congressional investigation into Trump aides' communications with Russian officials, called on Sessions to clarify his statements to Congress and recuse himself from DoJ investigations. AG Sessions should clarify his testimony and recuse himself

2. House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.)

McCarthy called for Sessions to recuse himself.

@GOPLeader says on Morning Joe that AG Sessions should recuse himself from Russian investigation https://t.co/ZAMcMUDqB3

3. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.)

Graham called for Sessions to recuse himself during a CNN town hall appearance that took place as the news broke Wednesday night.

Graham: If Jeff Sessions spoke with Russian diplomat, "then for sure you need a special prosecutor" #CNNTownHall

4. Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.)

Franken, who asked the initial question that got Sessions into trouble in the first place during Sessions' confirmation hearing, called for Sessions' recusal and a special prosecutor without any ties to the Trump campaign to oversee any investigations.

5. Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.)

Rubio suggested the need for a special prosecutor during an interview on NPR Thursday morning.

6. Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine)

In a statement, Collins called on Sessions to "recuse himself to ensure public confidence in the Justice Department's investigation."

7. Sen. Bob Casey (D-Pa.)

Casey called for Sessions' immediate recusal.

8. Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.)

Durbin called for Sessions' recusal.

9. Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.)

Booker called for Sessions' recusal, as well as an "independent special counsel" to look into "possible collision with the Russians."

10. Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.)

Hassan, a freshman Democrat, called for Sessions' recusal and an independent counsel to investigate.

11. Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.)

Wyden said "recusal is not enough" and called for an independent special counsel.

12. Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.)

Klobuchar called for Sessions' recusal.

13. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.)

Shaheen, like many of her Senate Democratic colleagues, called for Sessions' recusal and an independent special prosecutor.

14. Sen. Pat Leahy (D-Vt.)

Leahy, the former chair of the Judiciary Committee, called for Sessions' recusal and for a special counsel to investigate.

15. Rep. Barbara Comstock (R-Va.)

Comstock, who represents a swing seat in the Northern Virginia suburbs, called on Sessions to recuse himself.

16. Rep. Raul Labrador (R-Idaho)

Labrador, one of the most conservative members of the House, said Sessions shouldn't "be leading the investigation" and should recuse himself.

17. Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio)

Portman, who was just re-elected to his Senate seat, called for Sessions' recusal, telling reporters that it's, "best for him and for the country to recuse himself from the DOJ Russia probe."

18. Rep. Eliot Engel (D-N.Y.)

Engel, the ranking member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said Sessions must recuse himself and a special prosecutor should handle any probe into Russia's election interference.

19. Rep. Mike Thompson (D-Calif.)

Thompson called for an "independent investigation."

Calls for resignation:

1. Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-Md.)

Cummings, the ranking member of the Oversight and Government Reform Committee, called on Sessions to resign.

BREAKING: @RepCummings Calls for Attorney General's #Sessions Resignation After Revelation about Communications with #Russians

2. House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.)

Pelosi called for Sessions to resign.

AG Sessions is not fit to serve as the top law enforcement officer of our country and must resign. https://t.co/5r8KpGQSRT

3. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.)

Warren called for Sessions' resignation in a Wednesday evening Facebook post.

4. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.)

Schumer called for Sessions' resignation.

Because the Department of Justice should be above reproach, for the good of the country, the Attorney General should resign.

5. Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.)

Harris, a freshman Democrat, called for Sessions to resign.

Senator Kamala Harris: Sessions must resign immediately

6. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.)

Sanders called on Sessions to resign.

Bernie Sanders calls on Jeff #Sessions to resign. Full statement:

7. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.)

Gillibrand said Sessions "gave false testimony under oath" and that "should disqualify him from leading the Justice Department."

Kirsten Gillibrand:"#Sessions gave false testimony under oath at his hearing.This should disqualify him from leading the Justice Department

8. Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-Mo.)

McCaskill called on Sessions to resign, saying, "It's clear Attorney General Sessions misled the Senate."

Update: Claire McCaskill calls on Sessions to RESIGN: 'A good prosecutor would have known these facts were relevant to the questions asked'

9. Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.)

Markey called on Sessions to resign.

AG #Sessions should resign. This is exactly why we need an independent special counsel to investigate #TrumpRussia https://t.co/9oLhAONPQX

10. Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.)

Merkley said Sessions "under oath, misled Congress about his conversations with Russia" and called for his resignation. Merkley also said an independent special prosecutor is needed "to get to the truth."

To get to the truth, we need a fully empowered, totally independent special prosecutor.

11. Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.)

Nadler made his call for Sessions' resignation conditional, tweeting, "If it turns out Sessions lied under oath, he of course will be sbjct to criminal prosecution & shld immediately resign."

If it turns out Sessions lied under oath, he of course will be sbjct to criminal prosecution & shld immediately resign. #ResolutionofInquiry https://t.co/Lw3oDdv62x

12. Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.)

Jayapal, like Nadler, said, "If this report is true and Attorney General Jeff Sessions lied under oath, he should immediately resign."

If this report is true and Attorney General Jeff Sessions lied under oath, he should immediately resign. https://t.co/PXIeqeTtSK

13. Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.)

Lieu called on Sessions to resign.

As Member of Judiciary Committee w/ oversight over Justice Dept, I call on Sessions to resign for lying under oath. https://t.co/M85V3i6Hi4

14. Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.)

Swalwell said in an interview on MSNBC that "[Sessions] probably should resign."

Rep. Eric Swalwell, House Intel Cmte member, on Sessions: "He should probably resign." https://t.co/AutJGgWgRs

15. Rep. Joe Crowley (D-N.Y.)

Crowley said Sessions "has proved he's ill-fit to serve and should immediately resign."

Attorney General Jeff #Sessions has proved he's ill-fit to serve and should immediately resign. My full statement ?

16. Rep. Yvette Clarke (D-N.Y.)

Clarke posted a picture of a letter Coretta Scott King sent in the 1980s warning the Senate not to confirm Sessions to a federal judgeship he had been nominated for by President Ronald Reagan.

"#CorettaScottKing warned us not to trust Jeff #Sessions," Clarke tweeted. "He should resign from @TheJusticeDept immediately."

CorettaScottKing warned us not to trust Jeff #Sessions. He should resign from @TheJusticeDept immediately.

17. Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio)

Ryan called on Sessions to resign, saying his testimony was "at best intentionally misleading and at worst perjury."

Attorney General @jeffsessions should resign immediately. His testimony was at best intentionally misleading and at worst perjury. https://t.co/aMQcdnnZVB

18. Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.)

Raskin called on Sessions to resign and said there must be a "nonpartisan investigation."

Total staff infection. Democracy at risk. Sessions must follow Flynn and resign. We need a comprehensive nonpartisan investigation.

19. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-Texas)

Jackson Lee called for Sessions' resignation.

AG Sessions should step down immediately for failing to disclose meetings with Russian envoy. @donlemon @evanperez https://t.co/BTwLr87wqK

20. Rep. Don Beyer (D-Va.)

Beyer said Sessions "must resign."

Sen. Sessions wouldn't have accepted willful dishonesty from another nominee when he served in the Judiciary Committee. He must resign now.

21. Rep. Earl Blumenauer (D-Ore.)

Blumenauer said Sessions is "unfit to serve" and should resign.

Sessions should resign. He is unfit to serve. Latest reports settle it. Administration's Russia ties beyond troubling-we need investigation.

22. Rep. Julia Brownley (D-Calif.)

Brownley said Sessions should "resign and step down immediately."

Sessions should resign and step down immediately. He lied under oath, which absolutely disqualifies him from serving as Attorney General.

23. Rep. Mike Capuano (D-Mass.)

Capuano said Sessions "should resign and an independent investigation commence."

AG Sessions should resign and an independent investigation commence, my statement here: https://t.co/hpZN3L8hiX

24. Rep. Judy Chu (D-Calif.)

Chu said Sessions "betrayed trust already" and "must resign."

Jeff Sessions lied to his Senate colleagues & American people about his meetings w/ Russians. He has betrayed trust already & must resign.

25. Rep. David Cicilline (D-R.I.)

Cicilline said that if Sessions lied under oath, "he must resign" and "face the consequences for committing perjury."

If the Attorney General lied under oath, he must resign. And then face the consequences for committing perjury. https://t.co/KydVqZVHvJ

26. Rep. Katherine Clark (D-Mass.)

Clark said Sessions should "immediately resign."

Sessions should immediately resign. #Sessions https://t.co/znkvrVEbYq

27. Rep. Nanette Barragán (D-Calif.)

Barragan called on Sessions to resign.

I agree with our Leader, AG Sessions should resign. #SessionsLied https://t.co/idbckIVO1T

28. Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.)

Gallego said Sessions "can't be trusted" and called on him to resign.

Let's be clear AG Sessions should resign. Lying under oath about contact with a foreign adversary is deplorable. He can't be trusted.

29. Rep. Steve C

Cohen called on Sessions to resign, using the hashtag #FireSessions in a tweet.

Attorney General #JeffSessions must resign. #Sessions lied under oath & like Caesar's wife, the AG must be above suspicion. #FireSessions

30. Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D-Ill.)

Schakowsky described Sessions' actions as "perjury" and said he "must resign."

Under oath, Jeff #Sessions said: "I did not have communications with the Russians." He did. That's perjury. He must resign.

31. Rep. Joe Kennedy III (D-Mass.)

Kennedy said Sessions "was never fit" to lead the DOJ, and said the latest news "demands immediate resignation."

On his record alone Sessions was never fit to head US Justice Dept. #TrumpRussia news demands immediate resignation.

32. Rep. Linda Sánchez (D-Calif.)

Sánchez tweeted, "Sessions swore to tell the truth, the whole truth & nothing but the truth. He apparently didn't. He must resign."

AG Sessions swore to tell the truth, the whole truth, & nothing but the truth. He apparently didn't. He must resign. https://t.co/cH2tKs0Nb7

33. Rep. Raul Grijalva (D-Ariz.)

Grijalva tweeted a rhetorical question, asking, "Is there anyone in the Trump administration that hasn't met with the Russians?" followed by the hashtag #RESIGN.

Is there anyone in the Trump administration that hasn't met with the Russians? #RESIGN https://t.co/MmrALvqO5p

34. Rep. Betty McCollum (D-Minn.)

McCollum said Sessions "deceived the Senate," meaning he now "can't be trusted as our top law enforcement officer" and that Trump "should fire him."

AG #Sessions deceived the Senate & all Americans. He can't be trusted as our top law enforcement officer. @realDonaldTrump should fire him.

35. Rep. Ruben Kihuen (D-Nev.)

Kihuen called for Sessions to resign.

Sessions lied under oath & must resign. The American people deserve transparent investigation into Russia's involvement w/ @realDonaldTrump. https://t.co/T37neES0rX

36. Rep. Lloyd Doggett (D-Texas)

Doggett tweeted that Sessions "cannot investigate himself & Trump cohorts."

"He must go," Doggett added.

AG Sessions cannot investigate himself & Trump cohorts. He must go & there needs to be an independent investigation. https://t.co/9eNysqq4gd

37. Rep. Jim McGovern (D-Mass.)

McGovern tweeted that Sessions should resign.

Americans deserve the truth on #TrumpRussia ties. #Sessions is part of the cover-up. RT to say he must resign now.

38. Rep. Seth Moulton (D-Mass.)

Moulton called on Sessions to resign, saying he "can't be trusted to independently investigate Trump's perverse relations with Russia."

AG Sessions must resign. He can't be trusted to independently investigate Trump's perverse relations with Russia. https://t.co/PgQppFqj72

39. Rep. Dave Loebsack (D-Iowa)

Loebsack called for Sessions' resignation.

"It is now clear that Attorney General Sessions lied under oath during his confirmation hearings in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee," Loebsack said in a statement. "In light of the newly released report, the attorney general must resign."

Loebsack Calls for the Resignation of Attorney General Sessions https://t.co/upF8wrmu7h

40. Rep. Mark Pocan (D-Wis.)

Pocan called on Sessions to resign.

Lying about Russia supersedes recusal. AG Jeff Sessions must resign and the American people deserve an independent investigation.

41. Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.)

Maloney called on Sessions to resign.

There must be no question about the impartiality and integrity of the Attorney General. #Sessions must resign. https://t.co/cu4P3RsiVJ

42. Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-N.Y.)

Meeks said Sessions "shouldn't have been confirmed in the first place," and called on him to resign.

He shouldn't have been confirmed in the first place and now, after lying under oath to his former colleagues, #Sessions must resign.

43. Rep. José Serrano (D-N.Y.)

Serrano called on Sessions to resign.

Someone that lied under oath about his connections with Russia should not be our nation's top law enforcer. #Sessions should resign now.

44. Rep. Nydia Velazquez (D-N.Y.)

Velazquez said Sessions "must resign."

Jeff Sessions must resign. The Acting AG replacing him must appoint a #SpecialCounsel to investigate. My statement: https://t.co/wW82klk0gm

45. Rep. Kurt Schrader (D-Ore.)

Schrader called Sessions' actions "inexcusable" and called for him to resign.

Inexcusable our new AG lied to Senate about his contact w/ Russian. We need special prosecutor in the Russian Probe. Sessions should resign.

46. Rep. Frank Pallone (D-N.J.)

Pallone called on Sessions to resign.

Clear #Sessions lied about his interactions w/Russia.No way to continue in his position w/ confidence of American people. He must resign

47. Rep. Bill Pascrell (D-N.J.)

Pascrell said Sessions "lied under oath to Congress" and "must step down."

Regardless of what hat he was wearing, AG Sessions lied under oath to Congress about communications with the Russians. He must step down.

48. Rep. Donald Payne Jr. (D-N.J.)

Payne said "recusal is insufficient" and said Sessions must resign.

Sessions lied under oath. It's time for him to go. Recusal is insufficient.

49. Rep. Albio Sires (D-N.J.)

Sires said Sessions should resign.

Atty Gen Jeff Sessions should resign immediately because he lied under oath about his contact w/ Russian officials during the Trump campaign

50. Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-N.J.)

Watson Coleman called on Sessions to resign.

I stand firmly with Ranking Member @RepCummings call for AG Sessions' resignation. https://t.co/1Z2YAjZd4Z

51. Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Calif.)

Lee called Sessions "unfit to serve as AG" and said he should "resign immediately."

Sessions lied under oath about contact with Russians. He's unfit to investigate Trump & unfit to serve as AG. He should resign immediately. https://t.co/SPAi4wv2ED

52. Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.)

Khanna said Sessions must resign and there must be an "independent, bipartisan investigation into Russia's interference in our democratic process."

2 - "There must be an independent, bipartisan investigation into Russia's interference in our democratic process.

53. Rep. Mark Takano (D-Calif.)

Takano said Sessions should resign.

Jeff Sessions lied under oath about his contacts with a country that's actively trying to undermine our democracy. So yes, he should resign.

54. Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.)

Waters did not mince words, saying, "Those of us who opposed Sessions from the beginning saw him for who he was — a throwback and a liar."

She called on him to resign.

Those of us who opposed Sessions from the beginning saw him for who he was -- a throwback and a liar. Sessions needs to resign, immediately.

55. Rep. John Yarmuth (D-Ky.)

Yarmuth called on Trump to fire Sessions "immediately."

Attorney General Jeff Sessions lied under oath and has to go. It shouldn't even be his decision to resign. @POTUS must fire him immediately.

56. Rep. Chellie Pingree (D-Maine)

Pingree called on Sessions to resign.

My full statement calling for AG Jeff #Sessions to resign following reports of perjury #mepolitics https://t.co/KRrPLgLCsv

57. Rep. Rick Nolan (D-Minn.)

Nolan said Sessions "has failed to be truthful" and must resign.

Jeff Sessions has failed to be truthful, which is the fundamental test for our Nation's Attorney General. He simply must resign.

58. Rep. Dan Kildee (D-Mich.)

Kildee said Sessions' recusal is "not enough" and said he should resign.

Recusing himself is not enough. The Attorney General lied under oath about #TrumpRussia connections. He should resign. https://t.co/qFFef7aRX8

59. Rep. Peter Welch (D-Vt.)

Welch said Sessions should resign.

Attorney General Sessions should resign. Read my statement on Facebook here: https://t.co/ibxNyKzqkC

60. Rep. Adriano Espaillat (D-N.Y.)

Espaillat tweeted, "Sessions has to go!"

AG #JeffSessions lied under oath & met with top Russian official twice! Sessions has to go! https://t.co/0QPNKayEu3

March 2, 2017, 1:54 p.m.: This post has been updated.

Correction: March 2, 2017

A previous version of this post misidentified the party of Rep. Mike Thompson. He is a Democrat.