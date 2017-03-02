Sometimes in The Sims 4, you might not feel like making a sexy vampire, trying to get a ghost pregnant or using cheat codes to get unlimited money (or to make your Sims die of embarrassment). No, sometimes you just want to raise a virtual child into a good, productive member of Sim society. To that end, you must make sure they do their homework and do well in school.

If you want your Sims 4 child to be a real overachiever, there are a few tips and tricks you can use to make sure your Sim grows up to be the gibberish-spewing adult you can really be proud of.

How to do homework in Sims 4: What homework does

According to Carl's Sims 4 Guide Community poster Pam Marsden, homework is part of the equation in getting your child Sim to get an A in their studies. Homework is a bit like a career for a Sim child, and normally takes a little over an hour and a half of game time to complete.

By doing homework, you help raise that Sim's bar faster. Eventually you'll gain access to Extra Credit once your child has a B grade in school, which allows you to raise your bar even faster.

How to do homework in Sims 4: Why it matters

Children, much like the adult Sims they become, have skills that can increase in level as you play. For children, these four skills are Mental, Social, Creativity and Motor.

Although you'll need to increase at least one of these skills to level two in order for that Sim to get a B in their studies, it's well worth it to invest the time into maxing some of those skills. For every childhood skill you get to level 10, your Sim gets a 70% boost to the rate at which they complete homework. Max all four for a 208% boost!

In addition, each child skill you max out gives you access to a few adult skills, so your virtual child can get a head start on their adult development.

How to do homework in Sims 4: How to speed up the process

In addition to maxing out childhood skills for a boost to their homework productivity, you can also enlist your adult Sims in their child's development, assuming they're related. Once a child has started doing their homework, you can have one of their parents assist them by clicking on the child.

As previously stated, homework normally takes about an hour and a half to complete, but with parental assistance, that time is cut in half. If you combined that with the bonuses from maxing the childhood skills, your Sims will be completing their homework at a seriously fast rate. Adults can also help their children with the Extra Credit Work they unlock after completing their normal homework with a B. So take advantage of that.

Manage your time and skills training effectively, and your Sims will be more than prepared for high school and beyond.

More gaming news

Check out the latest from Mic, including our deep dive into how female Overwatch players are dealing with online harassment, a cool Easter egg in the latest Pokémon Go update and everything that comes in the $300 Shadows of Mordor: Mithril Edition.