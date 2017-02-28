As part of Pokémon Go's Pokémon Day event, which started Sunday, Niantic has introduced a Pikachu variant that's wearing a If that wasn't exciting enough, players on The Silph Road have found that the tassels on Pikachu's party hat are actually much like the jaunty Santa Claus hat it wore during the Christmas event.

Pokémon Go: Pikachu birthday hat Easter egg revealed

If you're lucky enough to catch a party-hat Pikachu during the Pokémon Day event, there are a few ways you can reproduce this silly (yet cool) effect in your own game. According to Reddit user TheCurlyWonder, you just have to enable power saving mode and turn your phone upside down, so the mode activates. Then shake your screen around and turn your phone right-side-up to deactivate power saving mode and catch a glimpse of those glorious tassels flailing about.

With a little bit of ingenuity with the power saving mode in 'Pokémon Go,' you can make the tassels on party-hat Pikachu, assuming you're lucky enough to catch one, flail about. This image will simply have to suffice for the rest of us. Source: TheCurlyWonder/Imgur

Alternatively, if you don't want to gamble on flailing your phone (and possibly launching it across the room or road in the process), Silph Road user TEAM-R0CKET wrote to simply hold your phone upside down for 3 to 5 seconds. But where's the fun in that?

If you're looking to try this fun little physics glitch for yourself, or if you just fancy having a Pikachu with a jaunty cap, the Pokémon Day event in Pokémon Go lasts until 1 p.m. Pacific on March 6. You've still got time to hunt down one of these elusive, sartorially inclined electric mice!

