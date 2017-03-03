Recently, the Trump administration has been embroiled in controversy over the reported contacts its surrogates had with Russian government officials during the 2016 election. But protesters across the nation have their attention fixed on issues of educational justice, the environment, immigration and gender equality.

Demonstrations in New York City, Washington, D.C., Chicago, San Francisco and Los Angeles have been set to resist Trump on the aforementioned issues. If you're looking for a major protest to join this weekend, Mic is rounding up a list of the nation's largest. Our list is by no means exhaustive.

Take a look below.

New York City

Rally for a #FairWorkWeek and Fast Food Worker Empowerment

Friday, March 3, 2017, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Eastern, City Hall

" e needs to plan their time to balance work, family and education. But last minute scheduling practices endemic in the fast food industry prevent fast food workers from planning theirs. It's time for a #FairWorkWeek NOW! They also need the ability to form their own nonprofit organization to fight for their rights and improve their communities."

People's March for Education Justice

Saturday, March 4, 2017, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Eastern, Trump International Hotel

"As we continue to defend public education from federal attacks by Donald Trump and Betsy DeVos, we march to defend [education] here in New York from Governor Andrew Cuomo. The public investment he proposes in his education budget this year is woefully inadequate and falls way short of being equitable. ... Black, brown, immigrant, refugee, low-income, LGBTQIA, English language learners, homeless students and students with disabilities are worthy of an investment that will meet their needs not deny them opportunities to be successful."

NY March 4 Trump Rally

Saturday, March 4, 2017, 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., Trump Tower, 725 5th Avenue

"This is a Pro America rally in support of our President and to show our American pride. Wear your USA and Trump gear. Bring your American flags, signs and pride. This will be a peaceful rally. See you there!"

Real New Yorkers Don't "March 4 Trump"

Saturday, March 4, 2017, 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Eastern, 53rd Street and 5th Avenue

"Donald Trump was scheduled to return to NYC for the first time since the inauguration; but of course he chickened out, knowing that we prefer New York City WITHOUT HIM! We are certain that his absence will not stop the trumpalumpas from continuing with their March 4 Trump rally in support of him this Saturday, so we still want to make a strong showing in a counter protest at Trump Tower."

March 4th for Standing Rock

Saturday, March 4, 2017, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Eastern, New York Public Library, 42nd Street and 5th Avenue

"Six days before the national Rise with Standing Rock mobilization in Washington, D.C., march on Trump Tower (on 5th avenue) to protest the Dakota Access pipeline and its threat to the Standing Rock Sioux, their sacred lands and clean water."



Print Organize Protest

Sunday, March 5, 2017, Press, 663 Classon Avenue, Brooklyn

"Print Organize Protest is a nationwide campaign where print shops work with local artists to open their doors and invite the community in to print clothing and signs of resistance. We are a network of artists and printers committed to creating social change through art in our communities."

Washington, D.C.

Event to Protest Trump at Russian Embassy

Saturday, March 4, 2017, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Eastern, Embassy of Russia,

"Please come to our peaceful, issue-focused protest of Trump-Russia covert collaboration. We'll protest outside the Russian Embassy in Washington, D.C. — a location sure to generate press coverage."

Chicago

Print Organize Protest

Sunday, March 5, 2017, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Central, Chicago Printmakers Collaborative, 4912 N. Western Avenue

"Print Organize Protest is a nationwide campaign where print shops work with local artists to open their doors and invite the community in to print clothing and signs of resistance. We are a network of artists and printers committed to creating social change through art in our communities."

Los Angeles

International Women's Day March 2017

Sunday, March 5, 2017, 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Pacific, Los Angeles Police Department headquarters, 100 W. 1st Street

"This march is convened and led by transnational/women of color, but all people are welcome to join!"

San Francisco

Print Organize Protest

Sunday, March 5, 2017, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Pacific, the Women's Building, 3543 18th Street, #8

"Print Organize Protest is a nationwide campaign where print shops work with local artists to open their doors and invite the community in to print clothing and signs of resistance. We are a network of artists and printers committed to creating social change through art in our communities."

K of other protests we missed? Send tips to aaron@mic.com.