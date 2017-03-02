How Jeff Sessions will impact the investigation into Donald Trump and Russia
Did he or didn't he? The longer the question about Jeff Sessions' communications with Russia hangs in the air, the more pressure Republicans will face to change their tune on investigations. The then-senator met with the Russian ambassador to the U.S. twice last year, including once in the weeks before the election, according to the Washington Post. But in testimony during his confirmation hearings, the now-attorney general volunteered that he had no contact with Russians during the campaign. Sessions does not dispute that he met the Russian ambassador, but he contends he did not talk about the campaign. Democrats argue it does not matter.
All of this depends on your interpretation of a few words.
In a written questionnaire, Sen. Patrick Leahy asked Sessions if he had been "in contact with anyone connected to any part of the Russian government about the 2016 election
, either before or after Election Day?" Sessions answered no. A potentially more damaging exchange occurred during Sessions' hearing: Sen. Al Franken asked Sessions
, "If there is any evidence anyone affiliated with the Trump campaign communicated with the Russian government in the course of this campaign, what will you do?" Sessions' response: "I have been called a surrogate a time or two in that campaign, and I did not have communications with the Russians.
" Not only did Sessions volunteer this information beyond Franken's line of questioning, but it is broader than the answer to Leahy because it refers to more than discussion of the campaign.
Bear with me.
Sessions' office said it is normal for the senator to meet with ambassadors. But the Post
reported 20 of the 26 senators on the committee said they did not meet with the Russian ambassador last year. The others had not responded as of Wednesday night. Not only was Sessions seemingly the only senator on the committee to meet with the Russian ambassador last year, he was also the staunchest Trump supporter on Capitol Hill.
Further, the Post
reported an unnamed official said "there's just not strong recollection of what was said" at the meeting in September. Sessions said in a statement that he never
met to discuss the campaign. He told NBC
Thursday morning, "I have not met with any Russians at any time to discuss any political campaign."
Critics say it's contradictory and suspicious. Allegations of possible perjury are running rampant — and Democrats are out for blood.
Dozens
have already called for Sessions' resignation, including House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi
and Sen. Elizabeth Warren
on Wednesday night. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said
Thursday Sessions needs to resign and reiterated his call for a special prosecutor. Many Democrats are calling for Sessions to recuse himself from the Justice Department investigation into Trump's alleged ties to Russia. Others are renewing their calls for a special prosecutor amid the five congressional investigations related to Russia. This story hits the administration only a few weeks after Michael Flynn resigned after it was reported that he lied to Vice President Mike Pence about his contacts with the Russian ambassador. (A side note: Sessions was once very critical of lying under oath. Check out the video
.)
The pressure from Republicans is also building.
House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy said
Thursday morning, "I think it'd be easier, yes" if Sessions recused himself from any investigation into Russia. Sen. Lindsey Graham said Wednesday night that there should be a special prosecutor to investigate possible ties to Russia. Rep. Jason Chaffetz, the chairman of the House oversight committee, said
Sessions needs to clarify his comments and recuse himself. Prominent Republican senators like Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio have said they want Sessions to clarify his comments and clear himself of questions. Overall, the emerging consensus across the board seems to be that Sessions needs to clarify his comments during the confirmation process and over the past 24 hours.
If Sessions recused himself from further inquiry into Trump and Russia, the decision of whether to appoint a special prosecutor could fall to a non-political, career Justice Department official — a reality that might trouble the Trump White House.
The outstanding questions:
• Did the White House know that Sessions met with the Russian ambassador or did Sessions hide that, like Michael Flynn did?
• Will Republicans support Sessions and the White House or will they back off, attempting to sever themselves from the potential political fallout?
• Will this latest addition to the Russia story force House Speaker Paul Ryan or Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to push for a stronger investigation into Trump?
The Russia story never ends
The New York Times on Wednesday also dropped a report, which detailed the moves by Obama's White House to make sure information about Russian hacking was spread across the government. To leave breadcrumbs to be surfaced by later investigations, officials began asking specific questions in private briefings. Officials also kept the classification level of some information low to make sure more people around the government could see the evidence. The story also said American allies provided evidence that Trump associates met in European cities with Russian contacts.
Press secretary Sean Spicer's response: "There continues to be no there, there." He also said this demonstrates the Obama administration was working overtime to discredit Trump's election win.
Ben Carson confirmation vote
While the hubbub about Sessions is sucking all the air out of the room, another big story moved on Capitol Hill on Thursday. Ben Carson has been confirmed as the next secretary of housing and urban development. Trump and Republicans have praised Carson's rags-to-riches life story. But Carson, a retired neurosurgeon, does not have any formal experience in housing or mortgage policy. A candidate who was once near the top of the presidential field in polls, Carson threw his support behind Trump after he dropped out. Carson is now the only African-American member of Trump's Cabinet. According to Politico, Carson is planning a nationwide listening tour after his confirmation.
A day later, mixed reactions to the Navy SEAL standing ovation
Trump's most powerful moment at his Tuesday night speech came as he recognized the death of a Navy SEAL killed in a recent raid in Yemen. That led to thunderous applause as the soldier's widow cried and was honored in the U.S. House chamber. But by a day after the speech, contradictory accounts were again emerging around the success of the raid and Trump's approach.
NBC reported Wednesday that despite Trump's assertion in his address that the raid yielded important intelligence, officials still have drawn no actionable information out of the mission. And while some called Trump's honoring of fallen SEAL William "Ryan" Owens his most powerfully emotional moment to date, some veterans and others criticized the move as Trump trying to gain political points off a military death.
