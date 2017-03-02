How Jeff Sessions will impact the investigation into Donald Trump and Russia

Did he or didn't he? The longer the question about Jeff Sessions' communications with Russia hangs in the air, the more pressure Republicans will face to change their tune on investigations. The then-senator met with the Russian ambassador to the U.S. twice last year, including once in the weeks before the election, according to the Washington Post. But in testimony during his confirmation hearings, the now-attorney general volunteered that he had no contact with Russians during the campaign. Sessions does not dispute that he met the Russian ambassador, but he contends he did not talk about the campaign. Democrats argue it does not matter.

Jeff Sessions sucks all the air out of the room

• More: Ben Carson has been confirmed as secretary of housing and urban development.

The Russia story never ends

The New York Times on Wednesday also dropped a report, which detailed the moves by Obama's White House to make sure information about Russian hacking was spread across the government. To leave breadcrumbs to be surfaced by later investigations, officials began asking specific questions in private briefings. Officials also kept the classification level of some information low to make sure more people around the government could see the evidence. The story also said American allies provided evidence that Trump associates met in European cities with Russian contacts.

Press secretary Sean Spicer's response: "There continues to be no there, there." He also said this demonstrates the Obama administration was working overtime to discredit Trump's election win.



Ben Carson confirmation vote

While the hubbub about Sessions is sucking all the air out of the room, another big story moved on Capitol Hill on Thursday. Ben Carson has been confirmed as the next secretary of housing and urban development. Trump and Republicans have praised Carson's rags-to-riches life story. But Carson, a retired neurosurgeon, does not have any formal experience in housing or mortgage policy. A candidate who was once near the top of the presidential field in polls, Carson threw his support behind Trump after he dropped out. Carson is now the only African-American member of Trump's Cabinet. According to Politico, Carson is planning a nationwide listening tour after his confirmation.

A day later, mixed reactions to the Navy SEAL standing ovation

Trump's most powerful moment at his Tuesday night speech came as he recognized the death of a Navy SEAL killed in a recent raid in Yemen. That led to thunderous applause as the soldier's widow cried and was honored in the U.S. House chamber. But by a day after the speech, contradictory accounts were again emerging around the success of the raid and Trump's approach.



NBC reported Wednesday that despite Trump's assertion in his address that the raid yielded important intelligence, officials still have drawn no actionable information out of the mission. And while some called Trump's honoring of fallen SEAL William "Ryan" Owens his most powerfully emotional moment to date, some veterans and others criticized the move as Trump trying to gain political points off a military death.



