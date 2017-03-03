We're one into the Nicki Minaj and Remy Ma rap beef and it's hard to tell whether it will fizzle out sooner than later. Remy launched her second attack, called "Another One," Thursday night, declaring her opponent "deceased" on the cover art. Listen below:

Nicki Minaj has yet to release a recording to respond to Remy's first diss track, "ShETHER," which set social media ablaze Saturday morning. Let's not forget that what prompted Remy's initial response was Nicki Minaj's verses on Gucci Mane's "Make Love" last week.

So far Remy's second attempt has been receiving mixed reactions from hip-hop fans. Some think Remy Ma should hang up her gloves because "Another One" is not as strong as "ShETHER." Meanwhile, others believe Nicki Minaj should give hip-hop culture a comeback, and is letting her followers down by not responding.

These rap fans appreciated "Another One" and what it represented:

Remy MA's second diss song another one is the equivalent of poking a body with a stick to check if it's alive #shether #hiphop

Remy Ma dropped a Big L, DMX, and a Lil Yachty reference in one song. That makes my hiphop heart happy

so, y'all just liked remy ma's first diss because of the tea she spilled? because she is showing the same amount of talent as a rapper here.

Another one was fire @RealRemyMa it wasn't suppose to be another shether but the bars were still sick

Remy Ma did a coup de grace on Nicki Minaj...really Ma u ain't need to do that lol. ???? #shETHER #RemyMafia

These other hip-hop fans started the hashtag #ThatWasTrashRemy to express their distaste with "Another One":

Tomorrow Remy Ma is going be like " Can we be friends Nicki... Please.....I'm sorry. You know I aint mean it girl" #ThatWasTrashRemy

Wow, Twitter went from praising Remy to straight up roasting her. Tbh she should have left it with SHEther. #ThatWasTrashRemy #RemyMa

Didn't know it was possible but Remy Ma first rapper to lose battle rap to themselves Remy took a L for that #ThatWasTrashRemy AnotherOne

When Remy said "you can catch me outside how bout dat" #ThatWasTrashRemy https://t.co/5yXEABKIbo

How you tried to pull a Drake and ended with a meek mill ???? #ThatWasTrashRemy

Remy Ma isn't the first rapper to release back-to-back diss records, and we're not just referencing Drake's rap beef with Meek Mill in 2015. Rapper the Game previously put out a whole mixtape in dissing 50 Cent and his G-Unit rap crew as well.

Nicki Minaj did have a low key response to Remy Ma's first diss track. She posted a recording of Beyoncé calling her the "rap queen" to her Instagram account. As of now, Minaj is nowhere near a studio. She was last seen shooting a music video with Future and also sitting front row at Paris Fashion Week.

Mic has ongoing music coverage. Please follow our music hub here.