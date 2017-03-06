Future has raised the bar. The Atlanta rapper, heir to Outkast's and Goodie Mob's Dungeon Family legacy, has achieved an entirely new chart achievement, notching back-to-back No. 1 debuts with his two most recent albums, FUTURE and HNDRXX, released within a week of one another.

Days before made the official call, Future whet his fans' appetites for excellence, making the call in an Instagram post on Friday. "Two albums, two No. 1's in two weeks, God's plan," he wrote.

Both of Future's chart-topping albums work in concert, with FUTURE narrating a reckless, codine-fueled joy ride, and HNDRXX soundtracking the vulnerable, more confessional hangover that hits the morning after.

Rumors swirled last week that a third album was on the way to turn Future's chart stunt into a hat trick, based off a misleading episode description of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. No new album surfaced on that third Friday, however. Future shot down any hopes in a terse quote published in a Complex interview on Saturday: "There is no third album."

The 34 tracks of woozy, face-melting trap the two albums offered will have to hold fans over until Future returns to the lab for more.

