Sorry, Ana mains. The hero around which high-level Overwatch competitive play has r is getting even more nerfs in the latest patch to hit the public test realm.

The patch update also tweaks Orisa — a new hero who's going through the final testing phase before going live — as well as Winston, Zenyatta, Junkrat and Sombra.

Read on for the full patch notes.

Overwatch PTR patch notes: Nerfs for Ana and Orisa, buffs for others

Here are the full patch notes from Blizzard's site:

Ana

Biotic Rifle

• Damage decreased from 80 to 60

Biotic Grenade

• Impact damage reduced from 60 to 30

• Impact healing reduced from 100 to 50



Junkrat

• No longer hurts himself from his own explosions



Orisa

Fusion Driver

• Magazine size lowered from 200 to 150

Supercharger

• Cost increased by 15%



Sombra

Stealth

• Sound effects and VO distance for entering and exiting Stealth reduced to 15 meters.

Translocator

• Cooldown reduced from 6s to 4s



Winston

Barrier Projector

• Cooldown now starts when the barrier is placed, instead of when it ends



Zenyatta

Orb of Destruction

• Alternate fire recovery reduced from 1s to 0.6s

Orb of Discord

• Can now target enemies through barriers

Of course, the biggest changes are hitting Ana — which will reduce both her damage and healing output quite significantly — but the buffs to other heroes are worth noting, too. They seem to be part of an ongoing effort to shake up the Overwatch meta game, in which certain characters are considered unequivocally "good" and others "bad."

The 'Overwatch' community often perceives Winston to be an inferior hero in comparison to other tanks Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Overwatch director Jeff Kaplan has previously been quick to caution players against this type of rigid thinking, emphasizing that the "actual" meta differs significantly from the "perceived" meta — but it's undeniable that this latest round of updates targets heroes who have been perceived as nonviable in competitive play.

For example, Winston should now be able to deploy his barrier much more frequently. This will bring him in line with Orisa — whose barrier functions the same way — but it will also make him a bit tougher overall, addressing player concerns that he's too weak in comparison to other tanks.

It's possible that Blizzard will still make further tweaks to the PTR before pushing these changes live in a week or so, but it's not very likely. Whenever the changes go live, we'll let you know.

