A the things that President Donald Trump holds most dear — besides his wife, Melania, his children and his newfound rights to make the lives of women, immigrants and the poor a living hell — is apparently the ability to fix his tie with clear tape.

Rather than ditching a tie that has proven itself faulty, Trump, a self-proclaimed billionaire, uses tape to hold it together.

Don't believe us? Here's Donald Trump boarding Marine One on March 3:

President Donald Trump walks with his grandchildren across the South Lawn of the White House. Source: Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP

And here he is disembarking Air Force One later that day:

President Donald Trump steps off Air Force One. Source: Alex Brandon/AP

President Donald Trump steps off Air Force One as he arrives at Orlando International Airport, Friday, March 3, 2017, in Orlando, Fla. Source: Alex Brandon/AP

Right there?

Tape.

The kind you'd use to mend an old shoe, or tape paper to more paper; not really the kind you'd think to use on a red satin tie.

This has, of course, caused a bit of a firestorm on Twitter, with many in utter disbelief.

Trump holding his neck tie together the same was he's trying to hold this country together

Trump's tie scotch tape reveals a lot. * he has bad ideas * he doesn't ask for help * he doesn't pay for the best * nobody dares tell him

Remember when Trump spent a year saying Hillary didn't have the presidential look?

But what some may not realize is that this is far from the first time this has happened.

It all started in December, with Trump and his at the time vice president-elect, Mike Pence, arriving in Indiana for a visit to a Carrier office for a speech.

Here is Donald Trump, who was then president-elect, disembarking an airplane with the exact same red tie.

President-elect Donald Trump arrives at the airport before visiting the Carrier air conditioning and heating company in Indianapolis, Indiana. Source: Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images

President-elect Donald Trump arrives at the airport before visiting the Carrier air conditioning and heating company in Indianapolis, Indiana on December 1, 2016. Source: Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images

Why does this happen? Well, as Esquire explained, it goes back to Trump's penchant for wearing terribly long ties.

"Because of the front being so long, the skinny end can't reach the loop in the back that holds it in place," Esquire wrote. "Without the tape, it could flap around and make itself known to the world. This would, of course, be unacceptable to a man as obsessed with appearances as Trump."

So Trump opts for some tape messily pasted on like a web of frustration.

And it's not like Trump doesn't know. No, no, this man knows. Because on a day where it'd most certainly be windy and a day that he and his dearly beloved taped-up red tie would be exposed to the elements, he proudly wore it.

Yes, people — he wore this tie on Inauguration Day.

Melania Trump (left), Donald Trump (center-left), Mike Pence (center-right) and Karen Pence on Inauguration Day Source: Rob Carr/Getty Images

Yup.

(L-R): Donald Trump and Mike Pence on Inauguration Day Source: Rob Carr/Getty Images

And we thought Melania Trump channeling Jackie Kennedy was the style story of the day.

Just look at it... the embarrassment of it all.

Donald Trump and that red taped tie on Inauguration Day Source: Rob Carr/Getty Images

The horror.

The shame.

So now the question is this: Why does he continue to insist on wearing this same exact red taped tie over and over again, rather than throw the damn tie out? The answer, my friends, much like Trump's taped tie, is blowing in the wind.

And by that we mean we have no idea.