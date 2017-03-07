Voodoo Vince: Remastered, a visually upgraded version of the 2003 original Xbox game, finally has an official release date: April 18. It'll be a "play anywhere" title, which means if you own it on Xbox One, you'll also have it on a Windows 10 PC. It'll also be available to purchase on PC through Steam, according to IGN.

Voodoo Vince: Remastered trailer

To celebrate the announcement, developer Beep Games released a new trailer that shows off Voodoo Vince: Remastered's upgraded visual fidelity.

OK, what the heck is Voodoo Vince: Remastered?

If you've never heard of it, Voodoo Vince is a 3-D platformer game, like Psychonauts or Jak and Daxter. It stars Vince, a voodoo doll with powers that require you to take damage from spike pits, fire and the like to inflict harm on your enemies.

MyFavoriteGame is Voodoo Vince. What's yours? http://t.co/PGn4sxjGeX

We can't help but think Xbox head Phil Spencer's own deep affection for the original Voodoo Vince weighed heavily in the decision to remake this old-school platformer — but whatever the reason, it's nice to see ol' Vince again.

Voodoo Vince: Remastered price

Voodoo Vince: Remastered will cost $14.99.

