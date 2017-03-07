At the 2017 Grammys, Adele was't shy about her affection for Beyoncé. When she accepted her award for album of the year, she announced: "the artist of my life is Beyoncé." Backstage, she said: "What the fuck does she have to do to win album of the year?"

And even on the red carpet, she let her love be known, sporting a lemon pin in support of Beyoncé's Grammy-winning album Lemonade.

Adele poses in the press room after the 2017 Grammy Awards. Source: Chris Pizzello/AP

Now it seems as though Beyoncé herself is returning the favor. Blink and you'll miss it, but on Blue Ivy's custom Gucci dress that she wore to the premiere of Beauty and the Beast, there appears to be a small heart patch that reads "25," the title of Adele's own album.

Beyoncé and Blue Ivy at the premiere of "Beauty and the Beast" Source: Instagram

It's right in the middle of Ivy's dress, which sells for $26,000 for the not-custom adult version.

Of course Twitter caught it first.

So apparently, the love is mutual.