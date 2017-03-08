Chelsea Clinton, the only daughter of 2016 Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton and former President Bill Clinton, celebrated National Pancake Day on Tuesday in perhaps the most Clinton way possible: tweeting a photo of "spinach pancakes."

Spinach pancakes for #NationalPancakeDay (we won't eat them all tonight although Charlotte would if we let her)!

That's right, a spinach pancake, not a crepe.

A pancake!

In a follow up post, Clinton explained just how this happened: "We +puréed spinach which we blend after steaming to our regular pancake recipe but with a little less mix-Hope that makes sense!"

@CaliBugMan We +puréed spinach which we blend after steaming to our regular pancake recipe but with a little less mix-Hope that makes sense!

While Clinton's intentions might have been noble — spinach is really, really healthy — there was never really any chance the rest of Twitter would respond with anything but torches and pitchforks.

Spinach pancakes, it was near-universally agreed, are an abomination, perhaps even a crime against nature itself.

These people are all freaks. https://t.co/ulOe59gx4R

I am SHAKING with rage https://t.co/x9l6LXdk9B

Stop tweeting pics of the spinach pancakes please I'm begging you

those spinach pancakes might be good but they should not look like they were cooked in a nuclear reactor

That's not how this works. That's not how any of this works. https://t.co/VmMhYeOKPZ

in the ninth circle of hell, Chelsea Clinton feeds you spinach pancakes for eternity https://t.co/Co3CxFaRsU

if Chelsea Clinton does run for congress the only oppo Republicans will need is the spinach pancakes tweet. explain that to voters. u can't

The negative feedback just kept rolling in with no end in sight, really.

next comes "[bad thing] is happening in the world and we're talking about spinach pancakes on twitter, this is why trump won

I was gonna eat dinner but then I saw that picture of Chelsea Clinton's "pancakes" and now I have some extra time on my hands

Chelsea Clinton can't even stack pancakes

@kept_simple crushed dreams

if you run for president i will vote against you based purely on this image https://t.co/5Kfme0i3fu

i'm still extremely offended at those spinach pancakes. why do you hate FUN chelsea clinton

Pancake = ???? Pancake + spinach = ????

As strange as the spinach pancake tweet was, these endearingly earnest responses really turned it around for me.

Congrats to @Stefan_BC on no longer having the Worst Pancakes! Must be huge to get this one off your shoulders, bud! https://t.co/3QKdvQdBkz

If I have to see one more picture of that fucking spinach pancake, I will crawl into the internet and blow it up.

Bernie would have one. https://t.co/WaT4OOSUOo

will do everything in my power to make sure you never win elected office https://t.co/nLOB8CrOiQ

Yet another entry in the long list of Clinton war crimes https://t.co/biA6Aw3cDk

this is why hillary lost https://t.co/lTN8qr8kcB

That said, some brave souls did rally to Clinton's defense despite the withering storm.

I'd eat a spinach pancake. But I also like potato ones too ????????

@JonathanCohn strong agree, the spinach pancake intrigues me

tough to say this but yes I am spinach pancake curious

In our rush to condemn clinton, let us not lose our humanity and deny that a savory spinach pancake could be made to taste pretty good

Just another reminder that messing with beloved comfort foods — say, putting apples or mayo in guacamole, or dipping pizza in milk — remains one of the most efficient ways of drumming up some immediate internet outrage.

