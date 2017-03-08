The Voice is supposed to be a singing competition, but all eyes are on real-life couple Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton. The two coaches, who found love after divorce while on the set of the NBC reality show, have been playing up their romance for the cameras — and we're loving every minute of it.

Stefani and Shelton star on the series alongside Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine and singer Alicia Keys. While Shelton's friendly competition with Levine was previously the shtick to watch for, he's traded in the bromance banter for batting eyes at his lady. Throughout the season 12 blind auditions, Stefani and Shelton continuously giggle at each other and playfully go head-to-head to try to convince contestants to join their respective teams.

On Tuesday night, during week two of the blind auditions, Shelton even told Stefani that he doesn't like her — he loves her.

Twitter has taken notice of their adorable antics and seems to be fully supporting it.

@gwenstefani and @blakeshelton are actually the cutest couple ever. Seeing them on the voice makes my heart ache

VoiceBlinds .@gwenstefani: I feel like you don't like me anymore. .@blakeshelton: I don't. I love you. Me: https://t.co/SAbBLjy1Fn

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani make my heart SO happy

@NBCTheVoice @nbc can't wait, loving @gwenstefani and @blakeshelton competing against each other they make me laugh which I need right now

@blakeshelton #VoiceBlinds @gwenstefani you're right. Blake is a babe

@blakeshelton @NBCTheVoice "I don't, I love you" to @gwenstefani could you two be any more adorable?!! ????

@blakeshelton #VoiceBlinds U have never looked so happy ???? it looks GOOD on you @gwenstefani u sweetheart are gorgeous. Stay happy both of u

Still not over this to be honest! @gwenstefani @blakeshelton https://t.co/thETJpOY82

watching the voice makes me so so happy ???? @blakeshelton and @gwenstefani are super goals????

The Voice airs Monday and Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. Eastern on NBC.

Mic has ongoing The Voice coverage. Check out our main The Voice hub here.