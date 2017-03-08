What does A Day Without a Woman look like? Instead of showing you, we asked you to show us! We want to see what your office looks like when women go on strike for their rights.

Here are a few of our readers' submissions below:

Courtesy of Diana N.

"Raising my boy to respect." — Diana N.

Courtesy of Brittany N.

"We at Mamava are a women owned and founded company. While we couldn't take the day off because we're a start up that's got to keep going to support our mamas, we did all wear red in solidarity :) See our Mamava lactation suite in the background behind our two 8 month pregnant employees! We support breastfeeding mamas on the go by providing them clean, private and dignified spaces to pump or nurse privately." — Brittany N., Burlington

Courtesy of Calvin S.

"The desks are a little empty today because a lot of folks are out of the office. We stand with them." — Calvin S., New York City

Courtesy of Emily G.

"Walked out of my office & went to the park. Catching up on some books about women, by women. In solidarity, Emily." — Emily G.

Courtesy of Jacy C.

"Instilling the principles of love, equality and the delicate art of being a bad ass into the next generation of strong women. May we know them. May we be them. May we raise them."— Jacy and Ella C., Dallas

Courtesy of Mike S.

"As I was walking to my midtown office, I saw a bunch of posters being taken off a vacant storefront. As I got closer, I noticed the poster itself. Trump's iconic quote." — Mike S., New York City

