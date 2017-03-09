In 2016, more than graced the stages and venues during SXSW Music Festival and the annual week of performances welcoming underground and popular acts from all over the world kicks off again. For those heading to Austin for the week ahead, here is a look at 12 artists you should check out and where and when to catch them.

(Editor's note: some of the events require special badges or wristbands.)

Noname

Rapper Noname and good friend of fellow Chi-Town native Chance the Rapper is on the lineup. She is performing on March 14 at Maggie Mae's Rooftop, on March 15 at Cheer Up Charlie's and on March 16 at Mohawk Outdoor. More information here.

Cameron Avery

Cameron Avery, the bassist in Australian psychedelic band Tame Impala, will be performing at two venues on March 16: Elysium at 1:00 a.m., and Parish at 10 p.m. Avery is releasing his debut solo album Ripe Dreams, Pipe Dreams t





Aminé

Emerging e rapper Aminé will be hitting the festival this year. He is scheduled to perform at Stubb's Venue on March 16 at 10:05 p.m.

Tinashe





Singer Tinashe is bringing her cool girl pop/R&B vibes to the festival. She has a set at 800 Congress on March 15 at 12:00 a.m.

Banks

Singer Banks is set to sing her futuristic R&B cuts to the SXSW festival goers on March 15 at Bar 96, and March 16 at Banger's. Check her set times here.

PWR BTTM

The queer punk duo are ready to turn up at Stubb's on Mar 15, 2017 at 7:30 p.m. and Cheer Up Charlie's on March 16 at 12:00 a.m.





Rae Sremmurd





The hip-hop rap duo Rae Sremmurd will be performing at YouTube on Coppertank on March 16 at 11:00 p.m. More information on the wristbands you need to access this special showcase here.

Alice Phoebe Lou

The South African-native singer and songwriter Alice Phoebe Lou, whose recent TEDTalk Berlin video went viral, is set to bring her music to the venue Swan Dive at 10:00 p.m. on March 15.

Solange

Another big act set booked at the YouTube on Coppertank venue is Solange. The singer will be gracing the stage March 15 at 11:00 p.m.

MUNA





Indie pop genre-bending trio MUNA will be performing at a showcase on March 17 at Bar 96. Their set kicks off 11:00 p.m.

Sleigh Bells

Fans of alternative rock duo Sleigh Bells have two opportunities to catch them performing at SXSW. They're set to play at Mazda Studio at Empire Garage at March 14 at 1:00 a.m. Their second show is at Banger's on March 15 at 12:00 a.m.

Migos

Migos will bring the trap anthems to the SXSW festival this year. The Atlanta rap trio is on the bill at YouTube at Coppertank on March 17 at 10:45 p.m. T

