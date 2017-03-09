Lorde raced back into our lives earlier this month dancing like a maniac with "Green Light," her first single in three years. Now she's ready for a good, rib-cracking cry.

Thursday, she premiered her second single off her upcoming Melodrama, a soft, piano driven song titled "Liability," on Zane Lowe's Beats Radio 1. It's the static, cold yin to the yang of her first single.

"I had on where I was like because of my lifestyle and what i do for work, there's going to be a point with every person around me where I'm going to be a tax on them in some way," Lorde told Lowe of the single. "If it's them having to give a little bit of their privacy or their life becoming more difficult or whatever, it was this moment of sadness, and I remember it so vividly."

She even remembers the song she was listening to at the time — Rihanna's "Higher," one of the desperate, confessional ballads that ends Anti.

Lorde's single matches the kind of frenzied, drunken stagger to Rihanna's ballad, as the New Zealand singer mourns the fact that she's a liability to every one who's bothered to maintain their connection with the singer into stardom.

In conversation with Zane, she also revealed Melodrama's release date: June 16.

Read the lyrics via Genius below.

[Verse 1]

Baby really hurt me

Crying in the taxi

He don't wanna know me

Says he made the big mistake of dancing in my storm

Says it was poison

So I guess I'll go home

Into the arms of the girl that I love

The only love I haven't screwed up

She's so hard to please

But she's a forest fire

I do my best to meet her demands

Play at romance, we slow dance

In the living room, but all that a stranger would see

Is one girl swaying alone

Stroking her cheek





[Chorus]

They say, "You're a little much for me

You're a liability

You're a little much for me"

So they pull back, make other plans

I understand, I'm a liability

Get you wild, make you leave

I'm a little much for

E-a-na-na-na, everyone





[Verse 2]

The truth is I am a toy

That people enjoy

'Til all of the tricks don't work anymore

And then they are bored of me

I know that it's exciting

Running through the night, but

Every perfect summer's

Eating me alive until you're gone

Better on my own





[Chorus]

They say, "You're a little much for me

You're a liability

You're a little much for me"

So they pull back, make other plans

I understand, I'm a liability

Get you wild, make you leave

I'm a little much for

E-a-na-na-na, everyone





[Outro]

They're gonna watch me

Disappear into the sun

You're all gonna watch me

Disappear into the sun

