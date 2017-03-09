Lorde raced back into our lives earlier this month dancing like a maniac with "Green Light," her first single in three years. Now she's ready for a good, rib-cracking cry.
Thursday, she premiered her second single off her upcoming Melodrama, a soft, piano driven song titled "Liability," on Zane Lowe's Beats Radio 1. It's the static, cold yin to the yang of her first single.
"I had this realization where I was like because of my lifestyle and what i do for work, there's going to be a point with every person around me where I'm going to be a tax on them in some way," Lorde told Lowe of the single. "If it's them having to give a little bit of their privacy or their life becoming more difficult or whatever, it was this moment of sadness, and I remember it so vividly."
She even remembers the song she was listening to at the time — Rihanna's "Higher," one of the desperate, confessional ballads that ends Anti.
Lorde's single matches the kind of frenzied, drunken stagger to Rihanna's ballad, as the New Zealand singer mourns the fact that she's a liability to every one who's bothered to maintain their connection with the singer into stardom.
In conversation with Zane, she also revealed Melodrama's release date: June 16.
Read the lyrics via Genius below.
[Verse 1]
Baby really hurt me
Crying in the taxi
He don't wanna know me
Says he made the big mistake of dancing in my storm
Says it was poison
So I guess I'll go home
Into the arms of the girl that I love
The only love I haven't screwed up
She's so hard to please
But she's a forest fire
I do my best to meet her demands
Play at romance, we slow dance
In the living room, but all that a stranger would see
Is one girl swaying alone
Stroking her cheek
[Chorus]
They say, "You're a little much for me
You're a liability
You're a little much for me"
So they pull back, make other plans
I understand, I'm a liability
Get you wild, make you leave
I'm a little much for
E-a-na-na-na, everyone
[Verse 2]
The truth is I am a toy
That people enjoy
'Til all of the tricks don't work anymore
And then they are bored of me
I know that it's exciting
Running through the night, but
Every perfect summer's
Eating me alive until you're gone
Better on my own
[Chorus]
They say, "You're a little much for me
You're a liability
You're a little much for me"
So they pull back, make other plans
I understand, I'm a liability
Get you wild, make you leave
I'm a little much for
E-a-na-na-na, everyone
[Outro]
They're gonna watch me
Disappear into the sun
You're all gonna watch me
Disappear into the sun
