Almost everyone's had a karaoke fail or two, unexpectedly singing the wrong lyrics to a well-known song and giving the verse an entirely new meaning. Or during a road trip, singing along to the radio with windows down, belting the wrong lyrics to your favorite '80s power ballad. Both scenarios can make all your friends crack up.

To save any embarrassing moments being posted on Instagram or YouTube — or if any of us are lucky enough to make an appearance on James Corden's "Carpool Karaoke" — some of the more commonly misunderstood lyrics and their correct versions are listed below.

1. "Single Ladies" — Beyoncé

Misheard lyric: I got gloss on my lips, a man on my hips/ Got me tighter than my very own jeans

Actual lyric: I put gloss on my lips, a man on my hips/ Hold me tighter than my Dereon jeans

2. "Shake It Off" — Taylor Swift

Misheard lyric: Heartbreakers gonna break, break, break, break, break/ And the bakers gonna bake, bake, bake, bake, bake

Actual lyric: Heartbreakers gonna break, break, break, break, break/ And the fakers gonna fake, fake, fake, fake, fake

3. "Purple Haze" — Jimi Hendrix

Misheard lyric: Purple haze all in my brain/ Lately things just don't seem the same/ Acting funny, but I don't know why. 'Scuse me while I kiss this guy

Actual lyric: Purple haze all in my brain/ Lately things just don't seem the same/ Acting funny, but I don't know why/ 'Scuse me while I kiss the sky

4. "Blank Space" — Taylor Swift

Misheard lyric: All the lonely Starbucks lovers/ They'll tell you I'm insane

Actual lyric: Got a long list of ex-lovers/ They'll tell you I'm insane

5. "I Can See Clearly Now" — Johnny Nash

Misheard lyric: I can see clearly now Lorraine is gone/ I can see all the obstacles in my way

Actual lyric: I can see clearly now the rain is gone/ I can see all the obstacles in my way

6. "Dancing Queen" — ABBA

Misheard lyric: See that girl, watch her scream/ Kicking the dancing queen

Actual lyric: See that girl, watch that scene/ Digging the dancing queen

7. "Gimme Gimme Gimme" — ABBA

Misheard lyric: Gimme gimme gimme a man after midnight/ Take me to the doctors at the break of the day

Actual lyric: Gimme gimme gimme a man after midnight/ Take me through the darkness to the break of the day

8. "Every Time You Go Away" — Paul Young

Misheard lyric: Every time you go away/ You take a piece of meat with you

Actual lyric: Every time you go away/ You take a piece of me with you

