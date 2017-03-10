Video interviews from home always bear the risk that something will disrupt the professionalism and seriousness of the moment. For Robert Kelly, a professor of political science at Pusan National University in South Korea, that moment came Friday during a live interview on the BBC.

During the segment, Kelly, clad in a suit jacket and tie, was weighing in on how South Korea has responded to its president, Park Geun-hye, being impeached on Thursday. Kelly called the impeachment a "triumph of democracy" and added, "Scandals happen all the time. The question is how do democracies respond to those scandals?"

As the BBC presenter begins to ask Kelly what the impeachment would mean "for the wider region," a child who appears to be around toddler-age opens the door to the room Kelly is occupying and ambles in with full gusto.

"I think one of your children just walked in," the presenter informs Kelly.

Without looking, Kelly puts his hand over the child's face in an apparent attempt to push the toddler out of view, but it's too late: the door to Kelly's Pandora's box has been opened, and an infant in a baby walker rolls into the room to get the party started.

Just as it seems that all will be well, with children quietly playing in the background while Kelly discusses politics, a moment of pure comedy intervenes: a woman rushes into the room and quickly attempts to drag both children away.

The woman arrived a tad too late. Source: BBC

Despite Kelly's navigation back on topic, it's clear that the highlight of the interview isn't his opinion that "South Korea's policy choices on North Korea have been severely limited ... because of North Korea's behavior" or his statement that he "would be very surprised if [Geun-hye's impeachment] gives us, the left, any leeway to run into a new sort of Sunshine policy or new toleration of North Korea."





The children certainly took the focus off South Korea. Source: BBC

The stars are the children, who are so comically destructive that they can turn a cut-and-dry discussion about South Korean politics into an explosively funny viral sensation.