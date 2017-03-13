You're going to have to shell out a bit more money to get your hands on Hearthstone's card packs moving forward — if you live outside the United States, that is.
Blizzard announced a number of price hikes for card packs and other in-game items that will take effect on March 22, just in time for the launch of the Journey to Un'Goro expansion in April. The reason?
"To align with local and regional market conditions," according to a post on Hearthstone's forums.
If you're planning on purchasing a bunch of packs once the Journey to Un'Goro expansion launches, consider snagging the prelaunch bundle now before the price increases take effect. Even though the price increases will take effect before the expansion launches, the price of the prelaunch bundle will not go up.
European countries seem to be affected most by this change, but other countries like Egypt, India and the United Arab Emirates are also included. We've embedded the updated prices below, but check out the full post on on Blizzard's forums for all the details.
Hearthstone price increase: Full price list
The new PC, Mac and Battle.net Shop prices will take effect on March 22, 2017. You can see the updated prices below:
EURO
2 Packs - 2.99 €
7 Packs - 9.99 €
15 Packs - 19.99 €
40 Packs - 49.99 €
60 Packs - 69.99 €
Adventure Wing - 6.99 €
Arena Ticket - 1.99 €
GBP
2 Packs - 2.99 GBP
7 Packs - 8.99 GBP
15 Packs - 16.99 GBP
40 Packs - 44.99 GBP
60 Packs - 59.99 GBP
Adventure Wing - 6.99 GBP
Arena Ticket - 1.99 GBP
The new Android prices will take effect on March 22, 2017. You can see the updated prices below:
EURO
2 Packs - 2.99 €
7 Packs - 9.99 €
15 Packs - 19.99 €
40 Packs - 49.99 €
Adventure Wing - 6.99 €
Arena Ticket - 1.99 €
GBP
2 Packs - 2.99 GBP
7 Packs - 8.99 GBP
15 Packs - 16.99 GBP
40 Packs - 44.99 GBP
Adventure Wing - 6.99 GBP
Arena Ticket - 1.99 GBP
Danish Krone DKK
2 Packs - 25.0 DKK
7 Packs - 79.0 DKK
15 Packs - 159.0 DKK
40 Packs - 389.0 DKK
Adventure Wing - 55.0 DKK
Arena Ticket - 15.0 DKK
Norwegian Krone NOK
2 Packs - 29 NOK
7 Packs - 89 NOK
15 Packs - 169 NOK
40 Packs - 469 NOK
Adventure Wing - 69 NOK
Arena Ticket - 19 NOK
Swedish Krona SEK
2 Packs - 29 SEK
7 Packs - 99 SEK
15 Packs - 189 SEK
40 Packs - 499 SEK
Adventure Wing - 69 SEK
Arena Ticket - 19 SEK
Swiss Franc CHF
2 Packs - 3 CHF
7 Packs - 10 CHF
15 Packs - 20 CHF
40 Packs - 48 CHF
Adventure Wing - 7 CHF
Arena Ticket - 2 CHF
Bulgarian Lev BGN
2 Packs - 5.99 BGN
7 Packs - 19.99 BGN
15 Packs - 39.99 BGN
40 Packs - 99.99 BGN
Adventure Wing - 13.99 BGN
Arena Ticket - 3.99 BGN
Czech Republic Koruna CZK
2 Packs - 89 CZK
7 Packs - 279 CZK
15 Packs - 549 CZK
40 Packs - 1,399 CZK
Adventure Wing - 199 CZK
Arena Ticket - 59 CZK
Croatian Kuna HRK
2 Packs - 22.99 HRK
7 Packs - 75.99 HRK
15 Packs - 149.99 HRK
40 Packs - 379.99 HRK
Adventure Wing - 51.99 HRK
Arena Ticket - 14.99 HRK
Hungarian Forint HUF
2 Packs - 950 HUF
7 Packs - 3,100 HUF
15 Packs - 6,100 HUF
40 Packs - 15,500 HUF
Adventure Wing - 2,200 HUF
Arena Ticket - 620 HUF
Polish Zloty PLN
2 Packs - 12.99 PLN
7 Packs - 44.99 PLN
15 Packs - 88.99 PLN
40 Packs - 219.99 PLN
Adventure Wing - 29.99 PLN
Arena Ticket - 8.99 PLN
Romanian Leu RON
2 Packs - 13.48 RON
7 Packs - 44.99 RON
15 Packs - 88.99 RON
40 Packs - 225.32 RON
Adventure Wing - 29.99 RON
Arena Ticket - 8.99 RON
Israeli New Shekel ILS
2 Packs - 11.9 ILS
7 Packs - 39.9 ILS
15 Packs - 77.9 ILS
40 Packs - 199.9 ILS
Adventure Wing - 27.9 ILS
Arena Ticket - 7.9 ILS
Lebanese Pound LBP
2 Packs - 4,900 LBP
7 Packs - 15,900 LBP
15 Packs - 31,700 LBP
40 Packs - 78,900 LBP
Adventure Wing - 10,900 LBP
Arena Ticket - 3,200 LBP
Moroccan Dirham MAD
2 Packs - 31.99 MAD
7 Packs - 105.99 MAD
15 Packs - 199.99 MAD
40 Packs - 529.99 MAD
Adventure Wing - 73.99 MAD
Arena Ticket - 20.99 MAD
South African Rand ZAR
2 Packs - 44.99 ZAR
7 Packs - 149.99 ZAR
15 Packs - 289.99 ZAR
40 Packs - 749.99 ZAR
Adventure Wing - 104.99 ZAR
Arena Ticket - 29.99 ZAR
Saudi Riyal SAR
2 Packs - 10.99 SAR
7 Packs - 36.99 SAR
15 Packs - 74.99 SAR
40 Packs - 184.99 SAR
Adventure Wing - 24.99 SAR
Arena Ticket - 7.29 SAR
United Arab Emirates Dirham AED
2 Packs - 10.99 AED
7 Packs - 36.99 AED
15 Packs - 74.99 AED
40 Packs - 184.99 AED
Adventure Wing - 24.99 AED
Arena Ticket - 7.29 AED
Qatari Rial QAR
2 Packs - 10.99 QAR
7 Packs - 36.99 QAR
15 Packs - 74.99 QAR
40 Packs - 184.99 QAR
Adventure Wing - 24.99 QAR
Arena Ticket - 7.29 QAR
Russian Ruble RUB
2 Packs - 179 RUB
7 Packs - 599 RUB
15 Packs - 1,099 RUB
40 Packs - 2,799 RUB
Adventure Wing - 399 RUB
Arena Ticket - 119 RUB
Kazakhstani Tenge KZT
2 Packs - 919 KZT
7 Packs - 3,099 KZT
15 Packs - 6,099 KZT
40 Packs - 15,399 KZT
Adventure Wing - 2,199 KZT
Arena Ticket - 619 KZT
Ukrainian Hryvnia UAH
2 Packs - 74 UAH
7 Packs - 249 UAH
15 Packs - 489 UAH
40 Packs - 1,199 UAH
Adventure Wing - 169 UAH
Arena Ticket - 49 UAH
Turkish Lira TRY
2 Packs - 9.99 TRY
7 Packs - 32.99 TRY
15 Packs - 63.99 TRY
40 Packs - 169.99 TRY
Adventure Wing - 22.99 TRY
Arena Ticket - 6.49 TRY
Egyptian Pound EGP
2 Packs - 49 EGP
7 Packs - 169 EGP
15 Packs - 329 EGP
40 Packs - 849 EGP
Adventure Wing - 119 EGP
Arena Ticket - 35 EGP
Indian Rupee INR
2 Packs - 189 INR
7 Packs - 629 INR
15 Packs - 1,229 INR
40 Packs - 3,169 INR
Adventure Wing - 439 INR
Arena Ticket - 129 INR
Pakistani Rupee PKR
2 Packs - 289 PKR
7 Packs - 969 PKR
15 Packs - 1,929 PKR
40 Packs - 4,899 PKR
Adventure Wing - 679 PKR
Arena Ticket - 199 PKR
Nig?rian Naira NGN
2 Packs - 869 NGN
7 Packs - 2,899.00 NGN
15 Packs - 5,779.00 NGN
40 Packs - 14,599.00 NGN
Adventure Wing - 1,999.00 NGN
Arena Ticket - 579 NGN
