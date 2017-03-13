You're going to have to shell out a bit more money to get your hands on Hearthstone's card packs moving forward — if you live outside the United States, that is.

Blizzard announced a number of price hikes for card packs and other in-game items that will take effect on March 22, just in time for the launch of the Journey to Un'Goro expansion in April. The reason?

"To align with local and regional market conditions," according to a post on Hearthstone's forums.

If you're planning on purchasing a bunch of packs once the Journey to Un'Goro expansion launches, consider snagging the prelaunch bundle now before the price increases take effect. Even though the price increases will take effect before the expansion launches, the price of the prelaunch bundle will not go up.

European countries seem to be affected most by this change, but other countries like are also included. We've embedded the updated prices below, but check out the full post on on Blizzard's forums for all the details.

Hearthstone price increase: Full price list

The new PC, Mac and Battle.net Shop prices will take effect on March 22, 2017. You can see the updated prices below:



EURO

2 Packs - 2.99 €

7 Packs - 9.99 €

15 Packs - 19.99 €

40 Packs - 49.99 €

60 Packs - 69.99 €

Adventure Wing - 6.99 €

Arena Ticket - 1.99 €



GBP

2 Packs - 2.99 GBP

7 Packs - 8.99 GBP

15 Packs - 16.99 GBP

40 Packs - 44.99 GBP

60 Packs - 59.99 GBP

Adventure Wing - 6.99 GBP

Arena Ticket - 1.99 GBP



The new Android prices will take effect on March 22, 2017. You can see the updated prices below:



EURO

2 Packs - 2.99 €

7 Packs - 9.99 €

15 Packs - 19.99 €

40 Packs - 49.99 €

Adventure Wing - 6.99 €

Arena Ticket - 1.99 €



GBP

2 Packs - 2.99 GBP

7 Packs - 8.99 GBP

15 Packs - 16.99 GBP

40 Packs - 44.99 GBP

Adventure Wing - 6.99 GBP

Arena Ticket - 1.99 GBP



Danish Krone DKK

2 Packs - 25.0 DKK

7 Packs - 79.0 DKK

15 Packs - 159.0 DKK

40 Packs - 389.0 DKK

Adventure Wing - 55.0 DKK

Arena Ticket - 15.0 DKK



Norwegian Krone NOK

2 Packs - 29 NOK

7 Packs - 89 NOK

15 Packs - 169 NOK

40 Packs - 469 NOK

Adventure Wing - 69 NOK

Arena Ticket - 19 NOK



Swedish Krona SEK

2 Packs - 29 SEK

7 Packs - 99 SEK

15 Packs - 189 SEK

40 Packs - 499 SEK

Adventure Wing - 69 SEK

Arena Ticket - 19 SEK



Swiss Franc CHF

2 Packs - 3 CHF

7 Packs - 10 CHF

15 Packs - 20 CHF

40 Packs - 48 CHF

Adventure Wing - 7 CHF

Arena Ticket - 2 CHF



Bulgarian Lev BGN

2 Packs - 5.99 BGN

7 Packs - 19.99 BGN

15 Packs - 39.99 BGN

40 Packs - 99.99 BGN

Adventure Wing - 13.99 BGN

Arena Ticket - 3.99 BGN



Czech Republic Koruna CZK

2 Packs - 89 CZK

7 Packs - 279 CZK

15 Packs - 549 CZK

40 Packs - 1,399 CZK

Adventure Wing - 199 CZK

Arena Ticket - 59 CZK



Croatian Kuna HRK

2 Packs - 22.99 HRK

7 Packs - 75.99 HRK

15 Packs - 149.99 HRK

40 Packs - 379.99 HRK

Adventure Wing - 51.99 HRK

Arena Ticket - 14.99 HRK



Hungarian Forint HUF

2 Packs - 950 HUF

7 Packs - 3,100 HUF

15 Packs - 6,100 HUF

40 Packs - 15,500 HUF

Adventure Wing - 2,200 HUF

Arena Ticket - 620 HUF



Polish Zloty PLN

2 Packs - 12.99 PLN

7 Packs - 44.99 PLN

15 Packs - 88.99 PLN

40 Packs - 219.99 PLN

Adventure Wing - 29.99 PLN

Arena Ticket - 8.99 PLN



Romanian Leu RON

2 Packs - 13.48 RON

7 Packs - 44.99 RON

15 Packs - 88.99 RON

40 Packs - 225.32 RON

Adventure Wing - 29.99 RON

Arena Ticket - 8.99 RON



Israeli New Shekel ILS

2 Packs - 11.9 ILS

7 Packs - 39.9 ILS

15 Packs - 77.9 ILS

40 Packs - 199.9 ILS

Adventure Wing - 27.9 ILS

Arena Ticket - 7.9 ILS



Lebanese Pound LBP

2 Packs - 4,900 LBP

7 Packs - 15,900 LBP

15 Packs - 31,700 LBP

40 Packs - 78,900 LBP

Adventure Wing - 10,900 LBP

Arena Ticket - 3,200 LBP



Moroccan Dirham MAD

2 Packs - 31.99 MAD

7 Packs - 105.99 MAD

15 Packs - 199.99 MAD

40 Packs - 529.99 MAD

Adventure Wing - 73.99 MAD

Arena Ticket - 20.99 MAD



South African Rand ZAR

2 Packs - 44.99 ZAR

7 Packs - 149.99 ZAR

15 Packs - 289.99 ZAR

40 Packs - 749.99 ZAR

Adventure Wing - 104.99 ZAR

Arena Ticket - 29.99 ZAR



Saudi Riyal SAR

2 Packs - 10.99 SAR

7 Packs - 36.99 SAR

15 Packs - 74.99 SAR

40 Packs - 184.99 SAR

Adventure Wing - 24.99 SAR

Arena Ticket - 7.29 SAR



United Arab Emirates Dirham AED

2 Packs - 10.99 AED

7 Packs - 36.99 AED

15 Packs - 74.99 AED

40 Packs - 184.99 AED

Adventure Wing - 24.99 AED

Arena Ticket - 7.29 AED



Qatari Rial QAR

2 Packs - 10.99 QAR

7 Packs - 36.99 QAR

15 Packs - 74.99 QAR

40 Packs - 184.99 QAR

Adventure Wing - 24.99 QAR

Arena Ticket - 7.29 QAR



Russian Ruble RUB

2 Packs - 179 RUB

7 Packs - 599 RUB

15 Packs - 1,099 RUB

40 Packs - 2,799 RUB

Adventure Wing - 399 RUB

Arena Ticket - 119 RUB



Kazakhstani Tenge KZT

2 Packs - 919 KZT

7 Packs - 3,099 KZT

15 Packs - 6,099 KZT

40 Packs - 15,399 KZT

Adventure Wing - 2,199 KZT

Arena Ticket - 619 KZT



Ukrainian Hryvnia UAH

2 Packs - 74 UAH

7 Packs - 249 UAH

15 Packs - 489 UAH

40 Packs - 1,199 UAH

Adventure Wing - 169 UAH

Arena Ticket - 49 UAH



Turkish Lira TRY

2 Packs - 9.99 TRY

7 Packs - 32.99 TRY

15 Packs - 63.99 TRY

40 Packs - 169.99 TRY

Adventure Wing - 22.99 TRY

Arena Ticket - 6.49 TRY



Egyptian Pound EGP

2 Packs - 49 EGP

7 Packs - 169 EGP

15 Packs - 329 EGP

40 Packs - 849 EGP

Adventure Wing - 119 EGP

Arena Ticket - 35 EGP



Indian Rupee INR

2 Packs - 189 INR

7 Packs - 629 INR

15 Packs - 1,229 INR

40 Packs - 3,169 INR

Adventure Wing - 439 INR

Arena Ticket - 129 INR



Pakistani Rupee PKR

2 Packs - 289 PKR

7 Packs - 969 PKR

15 Packs - 1,929 PKR

40 Packs - 4,899 PKR

Adventure Wing - 679 PKR

Arena Ticket - 199 PKR



Nig?rian Naira NGN

2 Packs - 869 NGN

7 Packs - 2,899.00 NGN

15 Packs - 5,779.00 NGN

40 Packs - 14,599.00 NGN

Adventure Wing - 1,999.00 NGN

Arena Ticket - 579 NGN

More gaming news and updates

Check out the latest from Mic, including our deep dive into how female Overwatch players are dealing with online harassment, a cool Easter egg in the latest Pokémon Go update and everything that comes in the $300 Shadows of War: Mithril Edition.