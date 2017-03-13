Say goodbye to Nick Viall and hello to Rachel Lindsay. The 31-year-old attorney from Dallas will be taking the reins as the next Bachelorette, and her journey to find love starts shortly after Nick's season of The Bachelor ends on Monday, March 13.

The Bachelorette season 13 premiere date

The Bachelorette which means that loyal ABC viewers will have a couple months of hiatus in between Nick's season and Rachel's. If you really need your Bachelor-fill then you can catch Nick on D when season 24 begins on Monday, March 20.

The Bachelorette season 13 cast and filming

If you want to get cast on Rachel's season it looks like you may be too late. According to Reality Steve, the Bachelorette star is actually going to meet some of her sexy and single suitors during The Bachelor "After the Final Rose" special on Monday, March 13. Reality Steve reported that the introduction of the cast is the "Bachelor first" that has been teased in promo videos. However, it's not clear if she'll be meeting all of the men, or just a few.

Reality Steve also reports that filming will be beginning in mid-March.

Fun facts about Rachel Lindsay

In case you need a refresher on the next Bachelorette star, Rachel caught Nick's attention early on The Bachelor, landing the first impression rose on night one. She made it all the to the top four but got eliminated after hometown dates. Fortunately she's now the first black Bachelorette.

According to her bio, the 5-foot-4-inch attorney loves former first lady Michelle Obama and has two tattoos. She passed the bar exam on the first time, but regrets focusing too much on her career and worries that she missed her chance to find love.

